Kerry pub closures reveal concerning trend – ‘It’s worrying for sure’

New national figures reveal number of Kerry pub closures since 2005.

Latest research from the Drink Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) reveals a worrying decline in pubs in Kerry with 90 closures since 2005, and 35 since 2019 – the latter figure pointing to a post-pandemic effect.

In all, 2000 pubs closed in Ireland since 2005, leading to fears the one-time staple of Irish society is now in decline.

It’s estimated Kerry currently has 413 public houses, down from 448 in 2019. Many pubs in the county are crucial to the county’s tourism offering. DIGI say the decline impacts the cultural and social fabric of communities, especially in rural areas.

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, 450 pubs, nationally, closed with the greatest decreases in rural areas. This is concerning for the future sustainability of the industry as most closures are small, family-owned pubs.

DIGI want Government over the next two years to ease the cost burden on small pubs and safeguard sustainability by reducing the high alcohol excise tax.

Chairman of the Kerry Branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), Christy Walsh, said the figures reflect the wider concerns of its members in Kerry. Added to this has been the poor tourism season and a dearth in tourist accommodation.

“It’s a worrying trend for sure, especially as the summer is nearly at an end now and we’re heading into winter. We haven’t had the best of years, especially with the weather. Tourist spots are saying it’s only in the last few weeks that they’ve got a bit of a boost,” said Mr Walsh.

He explained that some rural pubs in the county still have not reopened since COVID raising concerns for their future. A combination of economic and changing social attitudes are other factors.

“I think it’s a bit of both. But the whole grá for the pub is still there. Some pubs have even blossomed since the pandemic, and maybe extended their premises in a way they wouldn’t have done before. The economic costs are also major. It’s just so costly to open a pub now,” he said.

Mr Walsh explained that some of the solutions to help the situation are ‘no-brainers.’ For example, the high alcohol excise tax.

“We’re one of the highest taxed countries in Europe when it comes to excise on drinks…at the end of the day, we want to try and keep the pub culture there. Everyone loves the Irish pub,” he said.

"I had music last week and the tourists came in their droves; they say they can’t get this at home. If there wasn’t a pub in a village, where would a lot of local organisations run fundraisers, etc. Pubs are absolutely vital to the local economy in each area and its hinterlands,” Mr Walsh added.

Kathryn D’Arcy, Chair of DIGI and Communications and Corporate Affairs Director at Irish Distillers, said the analysis ‘paints a stark picture ‘of a sector that is fighting against continued decline due to a number of significant external pressures, many of which are outside of its control.

‘’Ireland’s excise on spirits is the third highest in Europe, our excise on wine is the highest in Europe and our excise on beer is the second highest in Europe,” she added.

"We have some of the highest excise duties in the world and the second highest in Europe overall, despite the industry being at the heart of Ireland’s tourism sector and its international reputation as a vibrant destination,” Ms D’Arcy said.