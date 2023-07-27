Kerry native Ed Carmody still rising through the karate ranks at 81 years young

Now living in Durban in South Africa, Ed is fast becoming a master of his martial arts craft

Moyvane native Edward Carmody (right) pictured receiving his 2nd Dan black belt in Goja Ryu Karate in Durban South Africa at the age of 81.

Last saw year saw Ed, at the ripe old age of 80, achieve the incredible feat of getting his black belt in Goju-ryu karate; now one year later, Ed, at 81 years old, has not been resting on his laurels and was last week rise up the ranks even further as he was awarded his 2nd Dan Black Belt.

Ed’s first introduction to the world of karate and martial arts came way back in the 1960’s when he worked as a Garda in Cork City before he departed for South Africa in 1969.

Having fallen out of the habit after this, Ed picked back up karate six years ago at age 75 and has not looked back since.

It’s only when Ed references the fact he is only one year older than current US President Joe Biden that you realise how remarkable his accomplishment is, but he admits that, even under the great tutelage of his sensei Ben Mare, the road to the black belt has not been smooth at his age.

Stances such as what he called the ‘horse stance’ where you’re squatting down and getting really low, he said that this is not fun at times - especially when like him, you have gotten a new hip in recent years.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week from his adopted home of Durban, South Africa, Ed said that karate is amazing for helping to keep his mind and body young.

“I do it [karate] for the mind and the body. I find it very good as you get older. I just find that it’s a great way of life,” he said.

For his grading to achieve the 2nd Dan, Ed said that he had to do a number of katas - which are a detailed choreographed pattern of martial arts movements - including ‘Tensho’, ‘Sanchin’ and ‘Gekisai Dai Ichi’.

As well as this, he had to demonstrate a mastery of all the basic movements and stances that he has learnt up to now.

Looking to 3rd Dan and the future, Ed said that he will soon be able to take on the role of being a Sensei himself too if he chooses.

Ever up for a new adventure, Ed said that on his next trip home to Kerry, he wants to tackle Carrauntoohil for the first time.

“I’ve never been up it and so I’m hoping that next summer, when I come back for a visit, I want to climb it and get it done,” he said.