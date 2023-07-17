Kerry man who has kicked his alcohol habit is fined €300 for sixth public-order offence

Listowel District Court has heard that a 22-year-old man has kicked his alcohol habit as he came before the Court facing his sixth public-order conviction.

Tyler Watson of 9 Baile Ó Dubhda, Listowel, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated to the extent that he was a danger to himself or others on June 9 at Ballygologue Park, Listowel, under Section 4 of the public-order act.

Garda evidence outlined that Mr Watson had been drunkenly arguing with bar staff outside a pub on that date. When Gardaí met Mr Watson, he was in an extremely intoxicated state, their evidence further explained.

Mr Watson has six previous convictions, five of which were public-order offences; four under Section 6 of the act, one under Section 4.

His defence solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said his client is now “totally dry”, has kicked his alcohol habit and does not consume any intoxicating substances. He also asked Judge David Waters to take his guilty plea into account.

Judge Waters convicted Mr Watson, dealing with the matter by way of a €300 fine.