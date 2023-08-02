Kerry man John Martin Carroll comes up just short at Westmeath Bachelor Festival 2023

Causeway's John Martin Carroll came up just short in his bid to be named winner of the Westmeath Bachelor Festival for 2023.

It wasn’t to be two wins from two for Kerry at the Westmeath Bachelor Festival as despite a fine showing in Mullingar, Causeway native John Martin Carroll was pipped to the title by local man Ciaran Clarke at this year’s competition.

Despite not taking home the win, John still left quite the impression on this year’s judges as well as the crowd, both of whom loved him.

They were particularly impressed with his resilience after the death of his beloved mother and the considerable time he devotes to charity. Each of the contestants performed and John chose to read a poem ‘Angel Of Encouragement’ which gave him hope 11 years ago when he was very sick.

Most notably impressed was presenter and former RTÉ newsreader, Anne Doyle, who scored John 10 out of 10.

“This evening has had many fun and entertaining aspects, it’s important for someone to speak from their heart. The competition is for the modern Irish man who isn’t afraid to speak from their heart, which you have done. I am very touched about what you have said,” she said of John’s performance on the night.

There were no sour grapes for John though as afterwards, he thanked everyone for their support as well declaring on his social media that “great craic was had” by all.