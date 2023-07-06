Kerry man hoping to be crowned Ireland’s most eligible bachelor at Westmeath Festival

Causeway's John Martin Carroll is hoping to take home the win at the Westmeath Bachelor Festival when it takes place later this month on July 29.

Causeway's John Martin Carroll is hoping to take home the win at the Westmeath Bachelor Festival when it takes place later this month on July 29.

Causeway native John Martin Carroll is hoping to make it two wins from two for Kerry at the upcoming Westmeath Bachelor Festival after his fellow Causeway man Bryan Murphy took home the win at last year’s event.

A black belt in Taekwondo, a keen parkrunner and a frequent organiser of charity events for various causes, 36-year-old John can certainly boast quite the resumé in his bid to win over the competition’s big name judges in the form of Louis Walsh, Brian Ormond, Pippa O’Connor and Anne Doyle.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, John said that he’s always been someone that whenever he has found himself in a rut in life, he pushes himself to try new things and to take on new challenges. Whether that be completing a recent climb of Carrauntoohill in aid of Pieta House, taking charge of the St Patrick’s Day parade in his native Causeway or indeed entering a bachelor festival in the Midlands, he said that getting out of his comfort zone energizes him.

"The whole thing started with a friend of mine, Zara, messaging me about doing it for the fun of it. So I filled out the form and sure I wasn't expecting to be called or picked at all but here we are,” he said, adding that he “kind of knew of the festival already because it was re-started last year and actually a man from right here in Causeway, Bryan Murphy, won it.”

John said that he’ll have his work cut out for him to take home a second successive win for Kerry though such is the level of competition he’s up against.

"There’s two famous ones I’ve to go against. One of them is very big up in Mullingar from his TikTok videos so when we were up there, every two minutes, someone from the age of 15 and 18 would come up to him and ask for photos which was hilarious,” he said.

The big night will take place on Saturday July 29 at the Mullingar Arts Centre and John said that he’s looking forward to it immensely.

"My suit is ready to go and the night is still three weeks away so that’ll tell you how excited and ready for it that I am,” he said.

Similar to the Rose of Tralee, John and his fellow bachelors will have to perform a ‘talent’ of some kind on stage and whereas some have taken up dance lessons in the weeks leading up to it, John is going down the poetry route and will be reciting a poem that has big personal meaning to him.

“Tickets are going to be on sale maybe next week and I reckon they’re going to go fast. They’re €40 and I have a good gang of people going up with me to support me as well so it’ll be good craic," he said.

“My view on doing things like this is that it’s good to do something different because sometimes we get into ruts and we just want to get out of it and doing new things whether it’s taking up parkrun or doing fundraisers like I have, it really makes a difference to people and to ourselves as well,” he continued.

Finally, John said that he would love to win the competition simply because it would allow him a platform to further highlight charities that are very close to his heart such as Brú Columbanus and Kerry Cancer Support Group.

"I would do a big massive fundraiser for them [the charities] if I won. That’s the goal of it. It's not for me to gain any bit of fame but it’s to highlight the charities and the amazing work they do,” he said.

See the Westmeath Bachelor Festival Facebook page for all further details.