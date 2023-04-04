Kerry Jobs Fair 2023 to offer opportunity and information for people making important career decisions

Kieran Barry (Department of Social Protection), Kristine Sasko (NEWKD), Steven Stephen Stack (AIB and Tralee Chamber), Bernadette Cahill (Intereo) and Rob Carey (NEWKD) at the launch of the Jobs fair in Tralee. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

NEWKD in association with Tralee Chamber Alliance and Department of Social Protection are excited to host a new jobs fair on April 18th at the Rose Hotel from 10am to 2:30pm.

The event is free and open to the public on a drop-in basis. The event is being coordinated by Elaine Kennedy from SICAP programme at NEWKD, in conjunction with Tralee Chamber Alliance and the Department of Social Protection.

Ms Kennedy said the response from employers has been positive. With over 35 employers present on the day – who are actively looking for staff - this is a great opportunity for people looking for work in Kerry.

“There are over 400 current vacancies across a range of sectors including technology, office admin, accounts, hospitality, food production and tourism. People will have the chance to talk to employers directly about full time, part time, seasonal and remote jobs,” Ms Kennedy said.

Robert Carey, manager of the NEWKD SICAP programme, said it will be great to have so many employers under the one roof.

“The jobs fair will give people a chance to connect face to face with employers, which gives people a better opportunity of finding something to suit their skills and interests,” he said.

As well as being open to the public, Mr Carey explained that Ukrainian refugees will also be supported to attend the jobs fair by providing transport and translation services.

The advice is that everyone looking for work should attend the event. NEWKD has supported hundreds of people to return to work over the years and understands that this can often be intimidating to take the first step.

“There will be people available to welcome you on the day. We also have a Career Clinics section available with advice and support from different agencies such as Social Welfare, Tralee Local Employment Service, Local Enterprise Office, MTU and the Kerry College. Don’t miss this great opportunity work,” Ms Kennedy added.