Kerry girls excel and impress in SciFest school competition

Best Project Award winners, Aoibhinn Broderick and Emily Walsh pictured with Hugo Rowsome, SciFest Judge at Wednesday's SciFest at Presentation Castleisland.

Over 30 Transition Year students participated in the annual SciFest@School competition at Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland on Wednesday last.

The event was organised and facilitated by Tracey Dooley and judged by Rebecca Nagle, Elaine O’Shea and SciFest judge Hugo Rowsome.

“Ten groups of students presented well researched and investigated projects. There were four awards up to grabs, Best Project, Runner-up Best Project, SciFest Innovator and Creativity Award, and The Student’s Choice Award,” said teacher Kevin Moore.

“It was very difficult for the judges to pick just five winners as the standard of projects this year was remarkable,” said Mr. Moore and he detailed the winners and the merits of their projects:

“To investigate what heat protectant spray works best on hair’ by Aoibhinn Broderick, Emily Walsh and Emily O’Donoghue took home the award for Best Project.

The runner-up Best Project went to ‘Investigating if age influences reaction time’ by Charlie O’Keeffe, Laura Ward and Elliemai Walsh.

The SciFest Innovator and Creativity Award was awarded to Bláithin McBride, Michelle Burke and Robyn Hayes with their project on ‘An investigation into the cases of poor mental health in teenagers’.

Finally: ‘Analysing the potential factors that can lead to bias in a photo line-up’ by Colene O’Callaghan, Amy Mulvihill and Olivia Key took away the Student’s Choice Award.

“As their Science teacher, I cannot praise these girls enough. They took an idea, actively and responsibly developed the idea to make it something enjoyable to listen to.

“They stayed connected with each other and with me throughout the development of their projects.

During the presentations, the judges saw the care and respect that the students have for each other, if one student struggled another was there to pick them back up. After listening to all the presentations, our students have made us aware of their interests, scientific knowledge, and ability to present remarkable informative projects.

I am so grateful to have the opportunity to teach these inspiring young women.

All at Presentation Secondary School, cannot wait for next year’s SciFest@School competition,” Mr. Moore concluded.