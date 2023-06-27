Kerry girl’s delight as Michael Flatley shares viral video of her Irish dancing...and invites her to perform at Cork Opera House

10-year-old Holly Fealey from Brosna in North Kerry was left stunned when she found out that her “hero”, Michael Flatley, had praised and shared a video of her performing during an Irish dancing competition on his social media

10-year-old Brosna girl Holly Fealey pictured after being told that her hero Michael Flatley had shared a video of her Irish dancing that went viral this week.

There is one extremely happy 10-year-old in North Kerry this week after a viral video of her performing at an Irish dancing competition was picked up and shared by the Lord of the Dance himself, Michael Flatley, who praised the young dancer’s free-styling skills.

Brosna girl Holly Fealey – a student of Johnny Cronin of the Cronin School of Irish Dancing in Listowel – was left stunned and speechless at the praise from her “hero” and, as if that wasn’t enough, Flatley went one step further and has invited Holly to meet and perform for the crew of the ‘Lord of the Dance’ at the Cork Opera House on August 9.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Holly’s mother Roseann, spoke of her immense pride at Holly’s achievement and how surreal it is that a short video clip of her daughter sparked a quite incredible week for this 10-year-old and her family.

"She was dancing in a freestyle Irish dancing competition in Ballinrobe, just a local feis. It [freestyle] is an area that she has a fierce interest in and so she was mad to enter it. She choreographed her own steps about a week or two beforehand and she was practising, practising, practicing all week long,” Roseann said.

“She went up on stage and sure she did her dance and she was named as the winner and we just thought that was that. I had taken a quick video of her dancing and I posted it on my own social media. We had no idea that it was about to blow up into something massive,” Roseann continued.

The video of Holly performing was quickly picked up by the Irish Dancing Magazine Facebook page – “we were delighted with that” Roseann said – which led to the video going viral and garnering over 25,000 views in just a matter of days. The excitement didn’t stop there, though, as ‘Riverdance’ creator Flatley, subsequently picked up on the video.

"He [Flatley] shared it on his social media, his Facebook and his Instagram, as well on the ‘Lord of the Dance’ social media pages and out of that, Michael Flatley and his production team, they contacted Holly’s dance teacher, Johnny Cronin. They told him that Michael had loved Holly’s dancing and that she was fabulous and that he wanted to invite her to dance for the crew at the Cork Opera House on August 9,” Roseann said.

Roseann posted a touching video online of Holly being told that Michael had shared her video and that video shows the visibly shocked 10-year-old in awe at what was happening.

"She’s in shock at the moment. She’s just absolutely thrilled but she doesn’t realise, I think, how big it’s all after becoming,” she said with a smile, adding that she couldn’t hold in the secret after finding out and took Holly out of school early to tell her the amazing news.

"She works really, really hard. She’s in dance classes four to five times a week, so this is a dream come true for her. It’s just mental how quickly it’s all happened. I just took a short video and it’s just grown into something massive,” Roseann added.

Holly has always had big dreams of travelling the world with her dancing but her mom said that she’s taking it all in her stride despite the attention.

"She loves him [Michael Flatley]. We actually travelled to Belfast last year to see his ‘Lord of the Dance’ show and she loved it. The funny thing is that we had actually bought tickets to see the show in Cork on August 9 and now Holly’s part of the show in a way. It’s mad,” Roseann revealed.

Finally, Roseann said that huge praise must go to Holly’s teacher, Johnny Cronin – who she describes as “like family” – for helping Holly to get to this point.

Watch the Facebook video of Holly finding out that Michael Flatley shared her video below…