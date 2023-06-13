Kerry County Fleadh gets off to a flyer in Ballybunion...with another weekend still to come!

Kilcummin CCE set dancers Aislinn O Donovan, Niamh Sexton, Mary Murphy, Nicole Williams, Niamh O‘Donovan, Shauna O’Leary and Cliona Sweeney competing at the County Fleadh in Ballybunion’s Tínteán Theatre at the weekend.

Enjoying the set-dancing at the County Fleadh in Ballybunion at the weekend were, back from left, Margaret O’Sullivan, Sharon O Connor and Colum O Connor. Front from left, Ciara O Sullivan, Reidin Ní Laoithe and Laura O’Sullivan.

One weekend down and one to go for all involved with the Kerry County Fleadh which got off to the best possible start this past weekend thanks to some fine displays of set dancing from some of the best talent that Kerry has to offer.

It was the first time that the the event had been staged in the North Kerry resort since 2012 and they still have one more weekend to look forward this coming Friday and Saturday when the competitive trad music portion of the Fleadh begins in earnest.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday, County Fleadh PRO Marie Houlihan said that the group were thrilled with how the first weekend went and that they cannot wait for the festivities to begin all over again this weekend.

“It went absolutely fantastic. We had a brilliant weekend, the weather was beautiful and just everything went great and everybody was delighted,” she said.

“It’s all building up again now for this coming weekend for the music competitions up in the secondary school and in the Tinteán on Sunday.

On the Saturday night, we have a big concert with last year’s All-Ireland winners, Taobh na Mara and people can still get tickets for this from the Tinteán website,” Marie continued.