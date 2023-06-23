Kerry convent Leaving Cert class of 1973 are reunited

Angela Graham, Kathleen Lovett and Elizabeth Graham, who were the only townies in the Presentation Convent Leaving Cert Class of 1973, at a class reunion held in Benner's Hotel on Saturday night. Photo by Declan Malone

The women from Lios Póil - and all points to the east - who gathered for a reunion of the Presentation Convent Leaving Cert Class of 1973 reunion in Benner's Hotel on Saturday night. Seated: Maura Moriarty, Eileen Devane, Sylvia McKenna, Brid Kelliher, Elizabeth Farrell. Standing: Joan O’Sullivan, Teresina Higgins, Mary Galvin, and Mary Kennedy. Photo by Declan Malone

The women from the west who came from all points of the compass for a reunion of the Presentation Convent Leaving Cert Class of 1973 reunion in Benner's Hotel on Saturday night. Front: Peggy Russell, Joanne Johnson and Rita Ní Laoithe; centre: Mary Sayers and Anna De h-Óra; back: Máire Breathnach, Mary Ellen Galvin, Eibhlín De Lóndra, Áine Ní Mhurchú, and Marian Ní Chiobháin.

Fifty years ago West Kerry was a place of farmers and fishermen, tourists were few and far between, cars were rare and phones were rarer. It seems like a different age, but it’s as real as yesterday to a group of women who gathered in Benner’s Hotel at the weekend.

They were the Presentation Convent Leaving Cert class of 1973, almost all of whom left their home place to pursue careers in a wider world that was far removed from anything they knew. On Saturday night most of the class of 23 gathered for a reunion in Benner’s Hotel; it was 30 years since their last reunion and many hadn’t met since then, but the years fell away easily.

The girls, mostly from farming and fishing families, took their Leaving Cert seriously because it offered a path to a career and independence. About a quarter of them became nurses, a similar number went into teaching, there was a small mix of other options, and for all but four of the girls having a career meant leaving West Kerry.

There were only three ‘townies’ in the class - Elizabeth Graham and Kathleen Lovett from Station Row, both of whom became nurses and now live in Tipperary and Galway respectively, and Angela Graham from Avondale whose working life as a teacher brought her to Skerries. All three were from fishing families at a time when Dingle was still a fishing village, there were very few tourists, Greaney’s was the town’s only restaurant and the highlights of their year were the Races, the Wren and the Regatta – in that order.

They said the career options available to them when they did the Leaving Cert were pretty much confined to nursing, teaching, the civil service, the bank, and secretarial work, but they didn’t see the limitations at the time. “We just got on with it and we were glad to have the opportunities.”

Mary Walsh from Coimín was among five from the class who did nurse training in Lewisham Hospital, London, after successfully completing a recruitment interview, conducted in Benner’s Hotel by Lewisham’s Nurse Tutor Mary McKenna from West Kerry. Mary recalled arriving in Heathrow in January 1974, where a taxi driver “couldn’t understand a word I was saying and I finished up somewhere on the wrong side of London”. In Lewisham Hospital there were 42 trainee nurses of whom 34 were Irish.

“Our pay as trainee nurses was £35 per month, and our accommodation was provided. We were delighted to be nursing. We enjoyed the work and we had our own money, we didn’t have to be depending on anybody,” Mary said.

Another of the nurses from the class of 73 was Joanne Johnson, who travelled to the reunion from Kent where she has lived and worked for the past 40 years. Like Mary Walsh, she too had language problems, but in Joanne’s case this happened after her family moved back home to Baile an Chnocáin from America where she was born.

Five-year-old Joanne didn’t have a word of Irish when she went into primary school in Sean Scoil a’ Chuasa and her fellow pupils couldn’t talk to her because they didn’t have enough English. The schoolchildren were fascinated by her accent and the fact she could speak English and used to get her to say things just to listen to the sound of her American accent. After a year in Sean Scoil a’ Chuasa she was totally fluent in Irish. “Then one day my father spoke to me in English and I answered him in Irish without thinking about it. After that it was all Irish,“ said Joanne.

Having grown up in West Kerry at a time when Irish was the first language of many people in An Ghaeltacht and every parish its own accent, Joanne isn’t entirely enamoured with the way young people speak today.

“Kids sound like ‘lá breás’. They’re trying too hard to say things correctly and they’re losing the thing that makes us what we are ourselves,” she said. “It affects the way they speak both Irish and English and I can’t stand it. You hear young people saying words like ‘gluaisteáin’. We never used that word, we always said ‘motair’ or ‘cairt’; that’s the way we spoke Irish around here.”

It’s not that there was much need for a word for ‘car’ during Joanne’s childhood: A lot of farmers were still using horse drawn carts and there was maybe one car in every village. “We went to Mass on the tractor and there would be a line of tractors outside Carrig Church,” she said.

Rural life was similarly simple for the girls from east of Dingle. In Lios Póil no house had a telephone and there was one public phone in the village. “When you went to Dublin you wrote home and if there was something wrong you said nothing about it because you didn’t want people to be worrying.”

Whether the simple life of West Kerry in the ‘60s and early 70s amounted to something that could be called poverty was a moot point. One class member felt that “we were all poor but we didn’t know it because everybody was the same”. But this didn’t quite hit the mark and after some debate the reasoned conclusion was that “we didn’t have material goods – but we were rich in community spirit”.

That spirit was still alive and well among the class 50 years after they sat their Leaving Cert exams together and for reunion co-organiser Anna de hÓra (Uí Chathasaigh the night was a great success. “A lot of us haven’t met since a class reunion 30 years ago and it was lovely that so many people traveled to be here and they all really enjoyed it,” she said.