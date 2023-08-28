Kerry club gives touching gift to departing Ukrainian player (12) as she heads back home

Masha (centre) pictured being presented with a Kerry LGFA jersey with her name on it by her clubmates from the Shannonside LGFA club before she returned home to Ukraine with her family earlier this month.

It’s safe to say that Tarbert and Shannonside Tarbert LGFA will always be in the heart and mind of 12-year-old Ukrainian girl Masha and her family, after they relocated there following the Russian invasion of their country back in February of last year.

Now, as the tensions in their home city of Dnipro seem to have de-escalated, the family have chosen home to return to Ukraine, but not before Masha’s teammates at Shannonside Tarbert LGFA took it upon themselves to make sure she takes a little bit of North Kerry back with her.

On her final training session with the club, Masha, in a sign of how well she integrated into the club community, was presented with a parting gift of a Kerry LGFA jersey with her name on the back.

It’s the end of a long journey that began back last year when Masha, her 18-year-old sister Olesia and her mother Olena first arrived in the North Kerry town, unsure of what the future held.

Masha was quickly enrolled in Tarbert National School before then joining up with the newly formed Shannonside LGFA club.

Shannonside LGFA Vice Chairperson Tommy Barrett said this week that he remembers Masha’s first training session with the club.

“Initially we had a language barrier but everyone within the club, especially the under 12 coaches, Marie, Noreen and Eleanor worked with her. Masha turned up with a fantastic attitude and willingness to develop,” he said.

“She had to start with the very basics of catching and kicking. Coaches made the time for one to one sessions and it never phased Masha. She caught up really fast, she quickly got to grips with the rules and skills of the game and if anyone knows Masha she has a constant smile on her face,” he continued

“The joy she brought to the squad and club cannot be underestimated,” he added.

Masha quickly became an integral part of the club’s U12 team, never missing a training session and playing every match throughout the year in every position on the way helping Shannonside LGFA to win the North Kerry Under 12 Title and the County League Under 12 title, a phenomenal success for both Masha and for the club in its first full year.

On her love of Tarbert and North Kerry, Masha’s mom Olena said that her daughter will sorely the club and her new teammates now that they are back in the Ukraine.

“Masha really loves to play LGFA football, it is a great tradition that brings so many different people together. We are lucky to have experienced it, it has made our time here much easier and we will miss it a lot,” she said.

“We will tell so many people about the LGFA and the Shannonside LGFA club. Ireland is such a lovely country with amazing people with kind hearts. I want to thank everyone for everything, she has achieved so much,” she continued.

As for the jersey, Masha said that she will wear it with pride when home in the Ukraine and tell everyone about the wonderful experience she had in Tarbert and Kerry as a whole.