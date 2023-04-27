Kerry Challenge fundraiser – DEBRA charity CEO to go barefoot along the Dingle Peninsula

DEBRA Ireland chief executive, Jimmy Fearon will walk 10,000 steps barefoot along the Dingle Peninsula over the course of three days in May to raise both awareness and funds for the charity, which supports the on average 300 people in Ireland with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) – also known as ‘Butterfly Skin’ – a rare and incurable skin disease. He spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week...

Jimmy Fearon is the Chief Executive of the DEBRA Ireland charity and from May 19 to May 21, he, along with 120 other participants, will take part in his charity’s annual Kerry Challenge fundraiser next month.

Those taking part will will trek mountain paths and forest trails all along the Dingle Peninsula in aid of the charity, which supports the on average 300 people in Ireland with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) – a rare and incurable skin disease – which is also known as ‘Butterfly Skin’, a rare condition that causes the skin to break out in painful blisters at the slightest touch.

Unlike his fellow participants in the fundraiser however, Jimmy will be going one step further in his efforts by choosing not to wear shoes or socks during the challenge. Instead, he will walk 10,000 steps of the route barefoot over the course of the three-day challenge.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Jimmy said that the idea of doing something like this had been rattling around in his head for a few years and he hopes that by walking a portion of the route without shoes or socks, he hopes to raise awareness of the disease and to educate people on it.

"EB results in very bad skin that can require three to four hour bandage changes and one of the areas that's particularly bad for those with the condition is the feet. It can get to the point for the people most severely affected by the condition that they are unable to walk and end up in a wheelchair,” he said.

"Even people with the mildest version of the condition which is known as Epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS), their challenge is that if they walk for more than 20 minutes, they'll have blisters all over their feet,” he added.

"The idea with this barefoot walk is to allow me to get a small taste of and raise awareness of what people with the condition go through on a daily basis and to relate it back to the families which is what it's all about at the end of the day," he said, adding that “it'll only be a few hours of pain and discomfort for me and then I can go back to my normal life whereas as for the families of those with EB, they don't get that."

"We're a small enough charity that are not that well known because it is such a rare condition. All the time, we are trying to do stuff to help on two fronts one of which is the fundraising aspect which is critical. If you don't do fundraising then you can't help and support the families in the ways that they need through things as respite grants, funding and nursing support, counselling support to name but a few. In addition to this, we also fund research to try and find new treatments,” he continued.

"We get no government funding of any substance so it's all fundraised so we're always having to come up with new ideas to bring in the money so we can provide the services that people need," he said.

The money raised will help DEBRA Ireland provide families living with EB with antibacterial silk socks, therapeutic cot sheets and pillowcases, in addition to books and feeling cards to help children with the condition process their emotions.

The charity also funds counselling sessions for adults with EB, play therapy for children, home visits, home adaptations and specialised EB training for nurses and medical staff.

Public donations also help DEBRA Ireland sponsor scientists who are carrying out vital research into finding a cure for the genetic disease.

Going on, Jimmy said that raising awareness of the disease is up there in importance with raising money.

"The second front then we're fighting on is the stigma around the condition. With EB, people look at you and might make comments behind that person's back instead of going up to that person and saying 'it's lovely to meet you' and starting a dialogue or conversation with that person."

"So we're trying to reduce that stigma because education and awareness reduces that barrier because people then understand and when people understand something, they're less likely to be confused by it or do something to make that person with the condition feel uncomfortable."

As for how he’s feeling in the lead up to the start of the big event on May 19, he said he’s excited and that the beauty of the Kerry countryside will help him through the challenge.

"It's so beautiful down there [in Kerry]. I can think of nowhere prettier to do something like this. it's astoundingly stunning in Kerry from a hiker's point of view, you're in nirvana so if you're going to be going through something like this which is going to be 90 percent comfort and 10 percent discomfort, you're in the most beautiful environment. A little bit of pain won't take away from the magic of the place," he said.

Although no more space is left for participants on this year’s Kerry Challenge, donations can still be made online through the fundraising page here.

To find out more about DEBRA and the work they do, head to their website here.