Kerry author who suffered brain injury brings tales of ‘King William’s world’ to readers

Author John Cotter and the fantastic cover design artwork by Noel Nash of the Castleisland District Heritage Group. John's book will be launched in Bob's Bar and Restaurant in Ballydesmond at 8pm on thie Good Friday night.

King William Brown is a magical adventure tale in a land of demons and dragons but the story behind its journey into print is stranger still.

Author John Cotter, who works in The Country Market Restaurant in Castleisland, suffered a serious head injury in a motor bike accident in 1985 which left him in a coma for six weeks.

He slowly clawed his way back to health but found his mind full of strange tales from which he could not escape.

To ease the torment, John started to write them down in a notebook but his injuries made writing difficult.

One day, John, who lives in Cordal, walked the hill of Knockdown near the summit of which is the ancient grave of Dermot Duin, a chieftain buried there with his sword and shield in AD 101.

John sat by the ancient stones, and the myriad of ideas invading his mind suddenly knitted together. It was a pivotal moment. John went home, opened a laptop, and spent the next four years typing – with two fingers – the first part of his story.

This painstaking task culminated in the publication of King William Brown in 2014 which the author funded and distributed himself.

But John, whose home looks out on Dermot Duin’s grave, did not stop there. The stories continued to come, as if a spirit of the past was reaching out to him, and almost ten years on, the magic continues in King William Brown - Part 2.

At the end of the first part of John’s story, Prince Adam and Princess Tara have returned for the second time to Dermot Duin’s grave and with the help of Zorro the Wolf, entered King William’s World with their teacher and school friends.

But they find themselves trapped there without the magic ring.

The concluding part of this adventure was revealed in Bob’s Bar and Restaurant, Ballydesmond, on Good Friday.