Kerry and Limerick unite to promote tourism and economic benefits of county greenways

Hitting the greenway. The Mayors of Kerry and Limerick join forces to connect their county's respective greenways.

Kerry and Limerick are border counties with much in common when it comes to tourism.

This offering received a welcome boost following a joint initiative to promote connectivity between the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways and Limerick Greenway this summer.

The two greenways connect at Abbeyfeale, via Listowel, to create a continuous route of more than 50km of secluded pathway offering holidaymakers and locals the chance to explore Kerry and Limerick while enjoying magnificent scenery along the way.

By promoting the two routes, it ensures that tourists can plan for a longer stay while incorporating the best that both counties have to offer.

Thanks to the greenways, it’s now possible for people to travel from Listowel to Abbeyfeale and continue along the charming Limerick Greenway.

This takes in the West Limerick landscape, and passes via the three market towns of Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale, including the 115m Barnagh Train Tunnel and across the cast-iron Ferguson’s viaduct.

The Kingdom of Kerry Greenway follows the old Limerick to Kerry railway line, and currently includes two routes between Tralee and Fenit, and from Listowel to Abbeyfeale.

The Listowel-Limerick Greenway begins in the lively and historic town of Listowel – the ‘Literary Capital of Ireland' – before moving through the beautiful river Feale and landscapes of rolling hills and pastureland.

The joint tourism initiative hopes to attract more visitors from home and abroad who want to explore these wonderful neighbouring counties as well as take advantage of other activities such as cycling, walking, music and culture along the way.

The two greenways have already benefitted their respective local communities and businesses, providing employment as well as encouraging tourists to explore both counties. This is an inclusive experience for visitors of all abilities.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jim Finucane, said Kerry and Limerick are both considered rivals when it comes to GAA sports but, on this occasion, they can be each other's biggest fans.

“By combining our efforts, we can create something special that will benefit both counties and deliver a best-in-class experience for Ireland’s tourists overall,” he said.

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Councillor Francis Foley, said he is proud to mark this enhanced visitor experience where two greenways meet in his hometown of Abbeyfeale.

“The huge success of Limerick Greenway is being felt in communities all along the route. The link to the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways creates more opportunities for both counties to be explored,” he said.

"Added to that is our combined wealth in Arts, Culture and Heritage for all to experience along the way,” said Cllr Foley.

For more information, check out kerrygreenways.ie and limerickgreenway.ie