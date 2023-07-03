Kennedy returns after injury lay-off at Cartmel where Cian Collins trains 8/1 winner

Success for Kerry trainer and jockey at Cartmel Racecourse at the weekend.

Fiveonefive and jockey Denis O'Regan winning at Tipperary in May. Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post.

There was a strong Kerry vibe at Cartmel Racecourse in the UK on Sunday as Jack Kennedy made his long-awaited return to action in a meeting that also produced a winner for Tralee trainer Cian Collins.

It’s the first time the Dingle jockey has ridden since his setback in a novice chase at Nass last January when he broke his leg in a fall for the fifth time in his riding career.

The accident resulted in Kennedy missing out on all this season’s major jumps festivals. Kennedy finished second in both his starts on Arctic Ambition and New Year Honours – both for trainer Gordon Elliott.

The Cian Collins trained Fiveonefive (8/1) was best in the Oakmere Homes Handicap Hurdle under a strong ride from Denis O’Regan. The win follows on from the partnerships success at Tipperary in May.

The gelding, by Dylan Thomas, made steady headway in the 2m. 1f. contest, getting involved two hurdles from home when he pushed to the front after the last. Having been hampered slightly in the run in, he stayed on strongest.

Collins is based in County Meath, and the Cartmel success brings to six his tally of winners so far this season.

After the race, Collins told Racing TV that Fiveonefive had plenty of pace and that the trip suited him.

Collins had two other runners on Friday at Cartmel, but Sunday’s win made the long trip over worth it.

"The prize-money was so good that we couldn't leave it behind. It took us 12-hours to get over," Collins said.

"It's our first time here [Cartmel] this weekend, but this was the lad we wanted to come over for. We thought he'd run a big race," he added.