Inquest into Lixnaw shootings concludes – heartbroken family say ‘no one has the right to take a life’

The inquest into the Lixnaw shootings in September 2021 was held at Listowel on Wednesday.

Members of the late Eileen O'Sullivan's family with their solicitor John Cashell outside Listowel Court House following today's inquest.

The inquest into the deaths of Maurice O’Sullivan (63), his partner, Eileen O’Sullivan (56), and their son Jamie (24) who died from gunshot wounds at their home at Ballyreehan, Lixnaw, on September 7, 2021, was heard at Listowel District Court on Wednesday.

Having listened to evidence from An Garda Síochána, the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, and several friends and neighbours of the O’Sullivan family, coroner Helen Lucey returned a verdict that Maurice O’Sullivan died by suicide, while the deaths of his partner and son were classified as ‘unlawful killing’.

The inquest took just over an hour during which time Dr Bolster outlined post-mortem details. The autopsies of Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan was performed by State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers, while Dr Bolster carried out the autopsy on Maurice O’Sullivan. Dr Okkers was not present in the court.

The coroner requested that Dr Bolster give the evidence in the sequence in which the bodies were discovered on the night of September 7, 2021.

Eileen O’Sullivan was found to have suffered a severe wound to her chest as she lay in bed that would have ‘caused significant damage’. She also received injuries to her upper arm when the shot was fired at a close range of about 30cm.

It’s thought Ms O’Sullivan suffered the injuries to her arm as she tried to defend herself. A gunshot wound to the chest was given as the cause of death.

Jamie O’Sullivan was also in bed when he was shot at a distance of around a metre. He received a wound to the front of his neck. There was no evidence of any self-defence identified. The shot to the neck was given as the cause of death.

Maurice O’Sullivan was killed by a single shot to the left side of the head. This caused traumatic brain and upper cervical cord damage, including damage to the palate of the mouth. Death would have been immediate, and no other signs of self-inflicted harm was found on the body.

Detective Garda Brian Barry - a specialist in ballistics and forensic examination of firearms – identified the weapon used in the killings as a 12-gauge breach double barrel shot gun.

Four discharge cartridges were examined, and all were fired from the same shotgun. Mr Barry also located boxes and rounds of 12-gauge cartridges in the home.

Several neighbours gave evidence including neighbours Kathleen Harrington and Nora Quilter, of the discovery of the bodies of Eileen and Jamie in the house. Ms Harrington described Eileen and Maurice as ‘a private couple, but very happy.’

Her evidence included visiting the house when they suspected something may have been wrong. The door of the O’Sullivan home was open at the time when she entered to discover the family dog under the table growling.

She went to the bedrooms and discovered the bodies of Eileen and Jamie. At this point Kathleen Harrington and Nora Quilter contacted their neighbour John O’Mahony.

Mr O’Mahony spoke of his friendship with the family, in particular ‘Mossie’ whom he had bought 22 lambs from at the time. He said: ‘Mossie and Eileen were very proud of Jamie’ and that ‘Mossie was a man who tipped away doing odd jobs.’

He recalls seeing Eileen to the left of him when he entered the room and said: ‘her leg was cold. I knew she was dead.’ Mr O’Mahony phoned the guards and told them ‘a third person was missing’.

Garda Sean Behan of Lixnaw Garda Station revealed that he received a call at approximately 20:38 on September 7, 2021, saying that two bodies had been found in a house.

At 20:55, Garda Tim Walsh and Sergeant Marcus Twomey arrived at the scene where a crowd of concerned neighbours gathered. Garda Behan noticed the gun safe door was open and there was no firearm. At this point the Garda Armed Dispatch Unit was called.

At 21:35 the body of Maurice O’Sullivan was discovered face down in a drain with a long-barrelled firearm found on the ditch. While searching for Maurice near a drain and turf shed, a mobile phone near his body went off alerting them to his whereabouts.

At 7:45pm on September 9, 2021, the bodies of Maurice, Eileen, and Jamie and were officially identified by John O’Sullivan (Maurice’s nephew) to Garda Cliona Walsh at University Hospital Kerry.

Retired farmer and neighbour Maurice McCarthy spoke of knowing Maurice all his life. September 6, 2021, was the last time he spoke to Maurice, noting that ‘he [Maurice] was a small bit off. It was like he wanted to get off the phone. There was nothing out of the ordinary, we spoke about animals and land,” Mr McCarthy said.

The coroner was informed there was no criminal proceedings pending on the direction of the DPP. In her closing statement, the coroner said that having listened to the evidence, Maurice O’Sullivan died by suicide, and that Eileen and Jamie died from unlawful killing.

“I want to extend my sympathy to the family of Jamie and Eileen, and to the family of Maurice,” she said.

“What can one say? It’s appalling. A terrible tragedy that would have had a colossal impact on the families and locality. It’s a terrible tragedy to have an entire family wiped out,” she said.

The coroner complemented the Gardaí for the manner in which they investigated the case. The Gardaí also sympathised with the families of the deceased in the courtroom.

Outside the court, Eileen O’Sullivan’s sister, Mary, and her niece, Catherine Houlihan, stood with their solicitor John Cashell who read a short statement on behalf of the family.

“I’ve been asked to read the following statement from Eileen’s sisters, Mary and Margaret. It has been a traumatic and devastating 20 months for us since the loss of Eileen ad Jamie. We’re pleased that the inquest has now finally concluded,” he read.

“No one has the right to take the life of another under any circumstances. We know we are not the only ones that greatly feel their loss. Eileen and Jamie were much loved, kind and genuine individuals who are missed every second of every day.

“We would like to thank the close friends, neighbours and wider Lixnaw community who have not only been struggling with the shock of Eileen and Jamie’s violent deaths but have managed to find the strength to give their unfaltering support through this very difficult time.

“In witnessing first-hand, the shocking and devastating impact this has had on the community, we have campaigned tirelessly for change with the Irish Government.

"Our campaign has focused on, firstly, changes to the licensing system of firearms to include additional checks on license holders, and mental health welfare checks to support crises intervention.

“Secondly, a rural community-based mental health support similar to that provided by the National, Educational Psychological Service in schools.

"Following our meeting with the Minister for Justice on May 15, 2023, we look forward to the Government taking steps to implement the findings of the familicide review and the firearms licensing reforms as we have been reassured this will be the case.

Mr Cashell concluded the statement: “For us now, as a family, we are going to take the time to focus on our bereavement and healing. Thank you.”