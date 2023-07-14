Great weather makes Ventry Regatta the perfect day out for all the family

Two Dingle crews cross the finishing line in a dead heat for second place in the hugely competitive under-18 race at Ventry Regatta on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

A sundrenched beach and bay was the scene of the latest battles in Fionn Trá as naomhóg racers and runners put their best foot forward in their bid to be crowned champion last Sunday.

A tradition that goes back to the 19th Century, the races were held in Ventry on an unexpectedly fine day, with weather reports for the previous week forecasting rain. The few drops that did fall did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the competitors or their supporters on land and sea.

The most intense racing was seen in the first race of the day with five crews taking part in the Under-18 race, and even a photograph taken at the finish could not separate the crews in second and third place. It was a display of quality oarsmanship by the young rowers. Their mentors can take a bow knowing that the next generation of oars people have all the class and skill of those who have gone before them.

Meanwhile, on the beach, the low tide gave ample space for children of all ages to man bucket and spades and create creatures and scenes out of anything they could find, including dead jellyfish. The marine invertebrates were given pride of position in a jellyfish hotel and their anatomy was explored in a magnificent representation by the O’Connor family from Mám an Óraigh given its Irish language title ‘smugairle róin’.

After the activities on the water and the beach the entire entourage of competitors and supporters assembled in the village for the Feis Rince and prize giving, where the underage racers were given a heroes welcome by camera happy parents.

The final event of the day saw 50 competitors put through their paces in the Comórtas Caitheamh Cruite. Each had to throw a series of horseshoes with the aim to get the propelled horseshoe close to or ring the pole planted in the ground. The village rang to a series of ‘OOhs and AAhs’ as various levels of success were achieved.

The competitors were whittled down to the two finalists, Joe Ó Sé and Britta Wilkins. Their high scoring in the first round was not replicated in the final, however the tension remained to the end as Britta claimed a ringer and Joe stepped up to the mark with the unenviable task of scoring one point more. It was not to be and Britta, who has made it to the final before, lifted the trophy for the first time.

On cue, when all was done the rain started to close in on what had been a very dry day. Everyone was happy to whet their whistle inside in Quinn’s pub where chat and craic went on until late with Conor O’ Mahoney providing music at the turntable.

Torthaí Regatta Fionn Trá

Ras Faoi 12: 1. Kayla Mac Garnon, Fia Fitzgerald, Jack Down, Eoin Lyne

Rás Faoi 14: 1. Luke Begley, Milo O’Dolan, Lydia Millhench, Saoirse Clifford Slattery

Rás Faoi 16: 1. Anna O’Conor, Hannah Ní Fhearaíl, Seán Mac an tSíthigh, Denis O’Connor

Rás Faoi 18: 1. Mikey O’Leary, Dean Goodwin, Orla Howley, Caoimhe Skinner

Ras Mór na bhFear: 1. Vincent Hussey, Seán Ó Connor, Colm O’Connor, Jamie Granville

Rás Mór na mBan: 1. Maunza Heditke, Beibhinn Nic an tSíthigh, Suzanne Massett, Hannah Granville

Rás Fear agus Bean: 1. Colm O’Connor, Ailish Deane

Rás Meascaithe faoi 16: 1. Anna O’Connor, Hannah Ní Fhearaíl, Seán Mac an tSíthigh, Denis O’Connor

Rás Meascaith os cionn 16: 1. Adam Murphy, Colm O’Connor, Ruth O’Leary, Maunza Heidtke

Ealaín Trá: 1. Crocodile Murder Scene, 2. Basking Shark, 3. Smugalaire Róin