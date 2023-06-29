Game-changing Kerry dementia service to be opened by the Tánaiste

Mícheál Martin is heading to Listowel to open the Ard Chúram’s state-of-the-art Fuchsia Centre next week

It’s going to be a proud moment for Listowel’s Ard Chúram when Tánaiste Micheál Martin officially opens the service’s new state-of-the-art Fuchsia Centre – providing vital day care for people with dementia in the wider region.

And it opens at a time when demand for greater care in North Kerry is set to skyrocket with projections suggesting there could be as many as 150,000 suffering with dementia in Ireland by 2050 – up from the figure of 64,000 at present.

In the catchment area of the Ard Chúram alone it is estimated there might be as many as 170 currently living with dementia.

Now, thanks to the vision of the Ard Chúram steering committee under chairperson Finbar Mawe, people, their carers and families are benefitting no end from the day care service at the newly-opened Fuchsia Centre.

It opened in 2021, just five years after the Ard Chúram realised their great dream of opening the purpose-built Day Care Centre for the Elderly – finally giving the registered charity the home it needed having operated in a rental premises since its establishment in 2006.

The Ard Chúram Day Care Centre for the Elderly was made possible by the support of the North Kerry business community, funding from the HSE as well as the Ring of Kerry charity cycle.

Again with tremendous support from North Kerry businesses, the JP McManus Pro Am, the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, the HSE and a band of fundraising volunteers the Ard Chúram constructed the new Dementia Centre, opening it in 2021.

Its vision is to ‘foster joy, happiness and wellbeing in the lives of those we serve’, a mission it is fulfilling with ever greater effect each year.

The Fuchsia Centre is described as flooded with light, built around an internal garden, allowing clients to relax in a beautiful space. It consists of a dining room, two day rooms, a therapy room, bathrooms and shower and cutting-edge equipment for the benefit of its many clients.

"Getting out of the house a couple of days a week can provide our clients with a structure, a routine and a change of scenery. The opportunity for social interaction is vitally important as well as the activities such as singing, gardening, arts and crafts and of course the carer gets a much needed break,” a spokesperson for the Ard Chúram said.

They’re looking forward to showing the whole, impressive operation to the Tánaiste on his arrival on Friday next, July 7. Finbar Mawe said he and the other directors of the Ard Chúram were ‘honoured’ that the Tánaiste has agreed to officiate at the auspicious moment for the charity.