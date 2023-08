Amanda Costello, daughter of Stella and the late Michael, Addergown, Ballyduff and Halkwat Barzani, son of Sadeq and Zahiya, Barzan, Kurdistan, Iraq pictured on their honeymoon in Istanbul. The pair were married on June 19 in Mergasur Courthouse in Iraq and the reception held at Kings Hall, Akre. The couple will reside in Erbil, Kurdistan in Iraq.

On paper, it’s safe to say that the worlds of North Kerry and Iraq are as far removed from each other as they could possibly be. But as happens so often in life, Cupid’s arrow is often unpredictable and knows no geographical boundaries as evidenced by the recent happy nuptials of Ballyduff’s Amanda Costello and her new husband, Halkwat Barzani of Kurdistan, Iraq.