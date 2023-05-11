Fears in Kerry over lack of signage on new greenway – ‘we need to get off to a good start’

Concern raised over the level of directional signs along the new Kingdom of Kerry Greenway from Abbeyfeale to Listowel

Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton and colleagues at the time the Listowel Greenway opened to the public last October. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Concern is being raised over the lack of directional signs along the new Abbeyfeale to Listowel greenway just as the latter prepares for its first big season as a greenway destination at last.

It is feared the issue might inform reviews on social media by first-time users in a way that could put other prospective users off.

Kerry County Council is working hard to maximise marketing of the new route, meanwhile. Helen O’Connor-Barry of the Council’s Economic Development Unit explained at a recent meeting with North Kerry councillors that the authority has facilitated the visit of a number of influential journalists with the view towards a number of features in the national press over the coming months.

Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton directed the Council’s attention to a confusing part of the greenway in Gurtinard bordering the town park in Listowel: “There are a couple of obvious points that are confusing and need to be signposted as fast as possible. Can we be practical. Gurtinard is confusing, people don’t know where they’re going. Could we organise something on that?” she asked.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney told Council management at that meeting about his concerns over the level of dirtectional signs along the route.

“It’s the eighth of May now. This hasn’t been a suprise, we voted on the part eight in 2018, so it’s not as if it has crept up on anybody,” he said.

"I think this signage is urgent, we need to hit the ground running, the last thing we need is bad reviews going up, with people coming down, saying ‘there was no signs, no bins, nowhere to park my bike, etc. This needs to be done starting this evening, we need to get off to a good start,”

He also said the route would benefit with regular signs telling walkers and cyclists how far they are from Listowel and Abbeyfeale.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly meanwhile highlighted an issue with the route on Google maps – telling the meeting that the Greenway does not come up on the map, only the existing Limerick Greenway from Newcastle West to Abbeyfeale.

Ms O’Connor-Barry said her team had been working very hard on their area of responsibility in marketing the route – telling councillors she would look into the Google maps issue to get the greenway marked on it.

Listowel MD Engineer Declan O’Mahony said the Council would look into the issue of signage.