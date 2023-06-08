Expert craftmanship to be on display in Ballylongford for Irish Traditional Trades Fair

Scenes from last year's inaugural International Trades Fair in Ballylongford; organisers are hoping that this upcoming second running of the event will be bigger and better.

The second annual Irish Traditional Trades Fair will be held at Ballylongford Mill over the weekend of 24-25 June, 2023 where Irish traditional trades and craftspeople from all over the country will talk about and demonstrate their work.

Ballylongford will later this month play host to what promises to be an educational and engaging weekend of fun when the second annual Irish Traditional Trades Fair sets up shop at the Ballylongford Mill.

The two-day affair will run on June 24 and 25 and it will see traditional trades and craftspeople from all over the country talk about and demonstrate their work.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, an organiser for the event promised that it will have a good line up of traditional trades and craftspeople, including some very uncommon and rare crafts, and includes an art exhibition by the resident artists at Ballylongford Mill and a section of contemporary crafts for sale.

"This is our second time running the event and while we had our teething problems at last year’s inaugural event, everything is organised and ready to go for this year. The place [Ballylongford Mill] is looking the best its looked in probably 40 years. I’ve bought some bright shiny new red marquees and we’ve got plenty on for people to enjoy,” he said.

Some of the events and exhibitions scheduled for the weekend include local Kerry business Wild Weeds who are run by two herbalists who passionate about the ancient rural craft of foraging native Irish plants for food, and their healing and medicinal properties that have been used for centuries.

They will be talking about uses for native plants that can be readily harvested from the countryside like Gorse and Comfrey, and Bladderwrack from the sea shore, how to identify them and demonstrating how to make your own balms and medicines.

Another craftsman who will be there on the weekend is traditional carpenter, green woodworker, fine furniture maker and sculptor, James Grace from Wicklow who will be talking about his love for making structural frames in wood, including hand framed roofs and trusses built with traditional woodworking joints and wooden trunnels.

Finally, another of the many skilled people who will exhibiting on the day is Neil Cunningham from business ‘These Hands’. Neil is a signwriter who creates amazing traditional hand painted signs, including lettering to historic Irish shop fronts.

Others who will be there at the weekend include one of the last remaining harness makers in Ireland, a leather worker who makes amazing traditional leather items and a spinner and weaver who tends her own flock of sheep and dyes and spins wool into beautiful hand crafted textiles as well as a water diviner.

"It’s hopefully going to bring people into the village and that’s something the area badly needs. People usually just drive on through to Limerick or to Ballybunion the other way so hopefully this weekend will give people a reason to stop by and see what a beautiful community and are we have here,” the organiser continued.

The opening hours for the weekend are Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm; admission will be €7 for adults while children under 16 be free. People can pay at the gate with no bookings or tickets needed.