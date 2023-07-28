Excitement builds locally for annual Banna Run on August Bank Holiday Sunday

The imminent arrival of the August Bank Holiday weekend can only mean one thing for local running and walking enthusiasts alike and that is the return of the annual Banna 10km and 5km run, which as always is being organised by St Brendan's Athletics Club.

Under the guidance of run director Moira Horgan and her team of volunteers, this year’s event – the thirteenth time it’s been held – on Sunday August 6 is shaping up to be a huge success with good numbers once more anticipated tackle the run’s 5km and 10km routes.

This year, the project is a cross-community one with St Brendan's AC sharing the production with Banna Sea Rescue which celebrates its 40th year of serving the community. The Sea Rescue group lends its HQ in Banna every year for the event and has had an annual link with the success of the Banna Run brand.

Adding to the occasion at this year’s event will be the involvement of members of the Ukrainian community who will be involved as stewards and marshalls during the event for the first time. They have shared the club's training sessions since the spring and competed in the county athletics championships in May. Their involvement with the club has been a key feature of their integration in the community since arriving from war-torn Ukraine in the past year.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Moira said that everyone is looking forward to the big day.

"We are absolutely looking forward to it. It’s our thirteenth year of running it and we’ve also got great local support as well as support from runner from other counties who come down as well. Theirs and the local support is very welcome every year,” Moira said.

“They [the Ukrainian community] have integrated so well. We would have been training with them all during the winter last year as part of a project that we’ve been running with the Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre. As a thank you for all we’ve done for them with that, they [the Ukrainians] want to give us a hand with he run,” she continued.

This will be the second road event that the club will have held this year following the success of the Tom Kelly 8k they organised back in January in honour of their founder.

Walkers will set off on Sunday at 9am while runners will set off at 9:30am.

Enter the run – where a historic route awaits through thousands of years of local historical sites such as the Rathooneen Castle, the Casement Monument and Casement Fort, civil war memorials and the historic village of Ardfert – through the link here: https://eventmaster.ie/event/DdBESmAcJr?fbclid=IwAR0_34JiPaW9cAK4JYiBp4DX00J2WkM9YMjj9TWn-OJJZseNUHYZKen1iq8