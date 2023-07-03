Dolly Parton extends a big DollyDay ‘thank you’ to Listowel for fundraising efforts

The legend that is Dolly Parton has paid a big thank you to the people of Listowel for their recent DollyDay fundraising exploits.

Fresh off the huge success that was the DollyDay fundraiser in Listowel last weekend, the Queen of Country herself, Ms Dolly Parton, spoke this past week about the World Record Attempt by the town.

The event, held last weekend in aid of two very worthy charities, the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo Kerry, the day saw a whopping 1,137 people dress up as the singer in an attempt to get their names into the Guinness Book of Records.

The 77-year-old legendary country singer and musician was asked about the DollyDay fundraiser in a recent interview and humble as ever, Dolly expressed her sincere thanks to the town and the people for their monumental efforts on the day.

“Well I would say first of all, thank you for liking me that much,” she said, adding that such is her iconic look, she is an easy person to impersonate.

“I’m so easy to do. You can buy a cheap wig anywhere and you can pad your boobs if you ain’t got none of your own,” she laughed.

“I’m a fun and easy person to dress up like. I see a lot of me running around on Halloween. I even lost a Dolly look-a-like contest once on Halloween.”

“I’m complimented though, to answer your question, when people do imitate me. I’m just glad that I’m good for something,” the Grammy winner said jokingly.