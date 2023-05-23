Dolly Parton and Dollywood lend their support to Listowel’s upcoming World Record attempt

The upcoming World Record attempt for the most people dressed as Dolly Parton in one location has attracted the attention of the icon herself who has lent her support to the charity fundraiser.

Listowel’s upcoming World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people “wearing a full head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume,” received a major boost this week after it was announced that Dolly Parton and her team at Dollywood have come on board to help with the charity fundraiser.

DollyDay, as it has been christened, will take place on June 24 in the Frank Sheehy Park (Emmets GAA pitch) and it is in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Eugene Naughton, the manager of the famous Dollywood amusement park, has relatives near Listowel and he recently heard of the world record attempt in aid of the two charities and it was announced this week that he will be travelling to Listowel on June 24 to represent Dolly.

He will also speak at the event.

In an extremely exciting twist, Dolly herself has lent her personal to the event and has donated two nights accommodation with five star treatment - worth an estimated $10,000 - in her personal tour bus.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Cora O’Brien, the Chairperson of the DollyDay organising committee said they were blown away to receive such support from the icon and her team.

“We are absolutely estatic. We didn’t anything like that at all and we’re thrilled altogether. We can’t wait to meet Eugene,” she said.

“The people of Kerry will be eternally grateful to Eugene for his commitment to helping those with cancer,” she added.

Of the top prize of a two night stay on Dolly’s personal tour bus, Cora said that it was a brilliant prize to win.

“Her tour bus now resides in Dollywood, that’s my understanding. It’s the actual tour bus that she toured around in and that she wrote many of her hit songs in as well. Then for whoever wins the prize, Dolly’s executive chef will come onto the tour bus and cook a meal for them,” she said.

Philip Sheppard of the world- renowned Sheppard’s Irish Auction House has agreed to auction this once in a lifetime Dolly experience at Sheppard’s Garden auction on June 27; Sheppard’s are donating their services free of charge.

A link to how to enter the auction will go live soon.

For more information on how to register for the DollyDay World Record attempt, you head over to the DollyDay Facebook page.