Dog that attacked Kerry woman twice in five years still on the loose – ‘who is enforcing the laws?’

Attacks on a Kerry woman by the same dog that happened twice in five years has led to calls for stricter enforcement of the law around dangerous dog breeds.

The woman was first attacked by the dog in 2018 – a dog listed on Kerry County Council’s dangerous breeds – after which she gave a statement to An Garda Síochána about the incident.

However, the same dog bit the woman again only last month prompting local Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley to demand that the laws be enforced before a child is attacked and mauled.

Cllr Beasley referred to the horrific case of Alejandro Miszan, the 9-year-old boy who was savagely attacked by an XL Bully dog last December in County Wexford.

“We don’t want to see this happening in Ballybunion. It’s the failure of anyone to act on the dog attacks on this woman that is most annoying,” Cllr Beasley said.

“The woman contacted the gardaí after she recovered. They took statements and called to the person who owns the dog. The unfortunate thing is, the dog is still around. People in the locality are concerned over this, especially with children around,” he added.

Cllr Beasley said as Ballybunion enters its busy tourist season - when more children are expected to be playing in the area - he wants the Local Authority and the guards to ‘up their game’ to ensure stricter enforcement of the law on dangerous dog breeds.

“There seems to be enforcement laws in place for everything but when it comes to carrying out the enforcement it seems to slow down. You only have a couple of dog wardens in the county so you can imagine the task they have,” he said.

“There are rules and regulations around dangerous dogs, but who is going to enforce them? That’s the question. The majority of dog owners in this area are responsible, but all it takes is one dangerous dog to cause serious harm,” Cllr Beasley said.

Figures released by Kerry County Council (KCC) in January show that it received 440 public complaints in 2022 - the highest in five years – regarding cross dogs. Of the 38 attacks reported in 2022, eight were by dangerous breeds.

There is evidence that attacks by dangerous breeds in Kerry is in decline. Prior to 2022, attacks on people in the county by dogs listed as ‘dangerous breeds’ were consistently in double figures: 22 attacks in 2018; 17 in 2019; 14 in 2020; 15 in 2021, reducing to 8 last year.