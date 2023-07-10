Dingle’s Eleanor Siochrú raises €3k for Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland with Kilimanjaro climb

A Dingle woman, Eleanor Siochrú, has helped to raise an impressive €3,000 for her chosen charity of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) after she summited the highest mountain in Africa, Kilimanjaro, as part of a climbing group in memory of her husband’s grandmother, Gretta.

Originally from Cork but now well established as a West Kerry woman, Eleanor resides in Burnham just outside Dingle.

“It was an honour to take on the challenge in memory of someone who made such an impact on our family. I want to thank everyone who donated to me, in support of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.”

“It brings me great joy to raise funds for people living with dementia in Kerry,” she said.

Kathleen Herlihy, Home Care Co-ordinator, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, North Kerry had this to say about the climb.

“We’re so grateful to Eleanor for choosing to raise money for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The work of selfless community fundraisers makes a huge difference to us and provides us with a vital injection of funds.”

The ASI will honour Ms Siochrú with a cheque presentation at The Rosemary Day Care Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee this coming Thursday July 13, at 4:30 pm.