Dez ‘Masters’ Listowel Emmets golf fundraiser and bags €300 in the process

David Pierse presenting a 1st prize of €300 to Dez O Donnell after he emerged as the winner of the Listowel Emmets GAA club Masters Fundraiser while Brenda Pierse is pictured presenting Dr Billy O Connor with his second prize of €100. Photo by John Kelliher.

Dez O’Donnell is €300 better off this week after he emerged as the last man standing in the recent Listowel Emmets GAA Masters fundraiser that the Listowel club back at the start of April.

Hot on his heels in second place was Dr Billy O’Connor who took home a very good consolation prize of €100 as reward for his efforts.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week Brenda Pierse gave a run down of what the fundraiser entailed adding that the entire initiative was a massive success for all involved.

“The Listowel Emmets GAA club held a fundraiser where people had to pick the four golfers in the Masters competition in Augusta and it was a great success as we had over 350 entries for the competition which included online entries from as far afield in our diaspora as Australia and New Zealand, that’s as far as we got with it,” she said.

"When Rory McIlroy failed to make the cut, this actually eliminated about 70 percent of our entries,” she laughed before adding “in the end, Dez O’Donnell came out on top as the overall winner with Dr Billy O’Connor in close pursuit in second place.

Finally, Brenda said that they want to give a huge thanks to everyone who supported the competition in particular their sponsors, Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors.