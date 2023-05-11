Developing North Kerry’s other ‘more adventurous’ walking trail

Shannon Way walking trail will be partially developed by Kerry County Council over the course of the summer

Carrigafoyle Castle in Ballylongford, among the many attractions in store for Shannon Way walkers. Photo by John Cleary

North Kerry’s other long trail more suited for ‘adventurous’ walkers is to be partially developed over the summer in a project that has ‘huge potential’ for tourism in the region.

The Shannon Way, running for over 35km between the Tarbert ferry and Ballybunion, could yet prove as great an attraction for the ambitious rambler as the newly-opened Kingdom of Kerry Greenway into Listowel.

Ballylongford County Councillor Michael Foley (Fine Gael) this week welcomed news that Kerry County Council is to undertake a summer works programme upgrading the trail where it utilises public roads.

And the authority is in discussion with landowners about developing the off-road sections of the trail – all of it facilitated by €200,000 in funding recently secured for the route.

Cllr Foley said the Shannon Way has ‘huge potential’: “The Shannon Way is a huge opportunity and this funding will really develop it.

"It’s a completely different walk than the Greenway, more for the adventurous walker. My compliments to Asdee Development, they have developed a lot of their section and this money will go a long way to improving it. A lot of work is needed in terms of signage, bridges, updgrades of gates going through the land...There are areas especially off-road when you go through the bogs for example. When it’s developed right [the Shannon Way] has huge potential. I welcome it,” he said, thanking the Council for its response to his plea for an update on the upgrade.

That response stated: “Kerry County Council is liaising with the local landowners and communities to agree a final off road work programme. Work along the public road sections of the Shannon Way will be carried out by Kerry County Council over the course of the Summer.”