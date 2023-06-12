Dermot Whelan gives big thumbs to Ballybunion Rescue service and its new fundraiser

A big thumbs up for the Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue Service from Today FM's Dermot Whelan on Sunday; Dermot was taken out on a boat by Omar Fitzell and PJ O'Gorman (pictured) and the radio presenter was said to have been blown away by the experience. Photo courtesy of Ballybunion Rescue.

Ballybunion’s Sea & Cliff Rescue Service got a huge boost to its profile over the weekend as the one and only Dermot Whelan - one half of the popular Dermot & Dave duo on Today FM - lent his support to a new fundraiser for the service.

The group this week set up an online fundraising page with the hopes of raising €40,000 which would go towards covering the cost of the group’s newly acquired new launching vehicle. The new vehicle, the T96, is a Talus MB-H which is a purpose designed and built vehicle for launching rescue craft into the sea.

Driven by a V8 caterpillar engine and weighing nearly 19 tonnes, the Talus is capable of pushing the rescue boats into the necessary depth of water to launch at an impressive speed of 12kph.

The group took delivery of the new vehicle this past week and tested it for the first time at the weekend.

As luck would have it, enter Dermot Whelan, who was in town enjoying a round of golf when he bumped into a few of the rescue service members who got chatting to him about the new piece of equipment and the work that they do.

Ever up for the craic, Dermot jumped at the offer to head out on the boats with the team, in what was one of the first proper tests of the new launch vehicle.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Omar Fitzell from Ballybunion Rescue said that Dermot was great craic and that it was great to have such a high profile figure lend his support to their cause.

"We met him and the lads were talking to him and it came up in conversation that they were in involved with the Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue and he said that he’d love to see the place. The lads then went one further and said that they were heading out on the boats at 9:30am and they invited him to come along with them,” he said.

"It was our first trial of the new launching vehicle with the bigger of the two boats so there was a lot of us going to be down there. We were going to launch two boats and it allowed us to give him a good show,” Omar continued.

“He absolutely loved it. I took him out on the larger of the two boats which would be much faster and for long distance. Then, after we gave him a spin around the greater estuary so to speak, we dropped him into the D-Class, the smaller boat, and the lads took him in around the caves and through the Virgin’s Rock. He was absolutely blown away. There were times when he was awestruck so much so that he had his phone with him but he actually said to the lads that he didn’t want to use it because he said that he just wanted to be in the moment,” said Omar.

Going on, Omar said that wasn’t even a hint of sea sickness from Dermot and that he was up for giving everything a go.

"He came across as an extremely nice, normal guy. You’d expect him to be a funny man the whole time but he was very down to earth and we had great craic with him,” he added.

Returning to favour, Omar said that Dermot gave the service a good mention on his radio show this morning (Monday) and even went further, praising Ballybunion as a whole.

"He was full of praise for the town itself, the scenery, the golf course, everything. So, it was great for us as a service but also it was great for the town as well,” Omar said.

To donate to the Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue service’s fundraising page, head to the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/getting-the-talus-operational?member=27397513&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer