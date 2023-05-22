Denis Taylor to be guest of honour at Kilflynn’s Parker’s Pub next month

Denis Taylor is the guest of honour at Parker's Pub in Kilfynn on Saturday June 3 for an event that will raise funds for St Teresa's N.S in the area.

Parker’s Pub in Kilflynn is set to welcome the 1985 World Snooker Champion through its doors early next month all in an effort to raise funds for the local primary school, St Teresa’s N.S.

Denis Taylor famously or infamously - depending on who you were rooting for - won a thrilling battle with Steve Davis in the final to claim his one and only Championship title.

Taylor, having lost the first eight frames, fought his way back to beat the reigning champion Davis 18-17.

No doubt Taylor will share his memories of this dual and many more stories on the night of June 3 when he regales the audience with stories from his career and performs a few trick shots too too boot on a night that snooker fans in Kerry will not want to miss.

Mike Parker of Parker’s Pub is donating the proceeds of the night to St. Teresa’s National School which is currently aiming to update their ICT resources.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the event will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased on www.eventbrite.ie for €15 from Parker’s Pub at 0667135129 and from St. Teresa’s National School on 0667135633.

If someone would like to play Dennis or if any business wishes to sponsor a frame, text Mike on 0879794541.

There will also be raffle prizes to be won on the night of €100, €70, and €30 vouchers for Corrib Oil.