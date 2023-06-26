Decision to show Kerry and Tyrone on GAAGO criticised – ‘It’s just scandalous’

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae slams decision to make top rivals pay-per-view only.

‘Scandalous’ is how Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae has described the GAA’s decision to confine arch-rivals Kerry and Tyrone to a paywall on Saturday as the championship season reaches boiling point.

Many in the county were aghast when it was announced on Monday afternoon that Kerry and Tyrone will only be screened on GAAGO at a cost of €12.99.

Saturday’s 3:45pm throw-in will be the third time Kerry will have played on GAAGO this season.

Remarkably, as the reigning All-Ireland champions, Kerry have appeared just once on mainstream television [against Clare] in their six outings so far in this year’s championship.

“Here we go again. To have Kerry and Tyrone not on TV is just scandalous. It’s crazy and pure money grabbing. It’s hitting people in the pocket,” he said.

Cllr Healy-Rae explained that it’s not just the elderly that are affected by the pay-per-view policy, but those of different age groups who cannot afford to fork out extra to see Kerry play.

“Look, the likes of you and me will be fine, we’ll navigate our way around it. But it’s hitting vulnerable people who are paying on top of the licence fee. What’s happened over the last few days in RTÉ is hurting people enough, now this,” he added.

Many supporters of the GAAGO model say it creates an opportunity to see games that would otherwise not be on mainstream TV for a myriad of reasons.

However, having to subscribe to see two of the GAA’s heavyweights in an All-Ireland quarter-final is evidence of GAAGO heading down the ‘box-office’ route.

“It’s interesting that Dublin isn’t behind a paywall. I think the GAA and RTÉ will have a lot of questions to answer. To think we’re at the final stages of the championship and 50 per cent of this weekend’s games are going to be behind a stupid paywall is scandalous,” Cllr Healy-Rae said.

“There are plenty things that RTÉ could cut to ensure Kerry and Tyrone is free-to-air. They have just spoiled it with this nonsense,” he said.

"I’d like to see the viewing figures on the people who will watch Kerry and Tyrone on Saturday as opposed to a few years ago when they played in an All-Ireland semi-final on mainstream television.

"I’d love to see the contrast. If it is down, the only reason is because people couldn’t access or afford to pay to see it. These are our national games. It’s crazy,” Cllr Healy-Rae said.