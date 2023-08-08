Death of Kerry and Duagh GAA legend Tom Costello – ‘We’ve always been very proud of Tom’

Tom Costello (first on left kneeling) with his Duagh GAA teammates, Diarmuid Dillon and Dan McAuliffe, before the 1955 All-Ireland final against Dublin.

The late Tom Costello (94) was the first player to win an All-Ireland senior medal with Kerry for his club, Duagh GAA, on the field of play. His passing this week has caused deep sadness in his home village.

A native of Trieneragh in Duagh, Tom moved 30-miles away to Croagh in County Limerick in the early 1950s where he lived with his wife, Nora, and their family.

Tom died on August 3 and many tributes have since been paid from his beloved Duagh club and community where he is remembered for his footballing prowess and kindness as a neighbour and friend.

“We’ve always been very proud of Tom. He was such a nice man who never forgot home. He always kept a close eye on how Duagh were doing on the field,” said Paddy Keane of Duagh GAA Club.

Tom won a junior All-Ireland medal with Kerry in 1954. A year later, Dr Eamonn O’Sullivan brought Tom into the senior panel.

Tom’s ‘55 campaign for Kerry consisted of playing league games early in year before progressing to nail down a permanent starting position in the first 15. The 1955 All-Ireland final against Dublin is still considered one of the great victories over the Dubs by a Kerry side.

The legendary Kevin Heffernan’s Dublin were thought to be more stylish and systematic compared to Kerry’s traditional ‘catch and kick’ tactics.

Kerry took no heed and beat Dublin on merit with Tom Costello starring at centre-half forward. The game marked an even prouder moment in the history of Duagh GAA as Tom’s club men, Diarmuid Dillon and Dan McAuliffe, were on the panel that day. That ‘55 season finished with Duagh winning the North Kerry Championship.

Before last Sunday’s game between Duagh and Sneem/Derrynane, a minute’s silence was held as a mark of respect for Tom. The number 11 jersey was also retired for the game in memory of Tom’s exploits when wearing the same number.

“I remember all the talk at the time about the greats of the ‘55 team. Players like Jerome O’Shea, John Dowling and Tadhgie O’Shea. But Tom was in the same category. Even though he was only around 5’ 9inches, he was known for his high fielding,” said Paddy.

The Duagh GAA shirt was part of Tom’s funeral on Saturday where a large crowd from Duagh travelled to Croagh to pay their final respects.

“Tom will never be forgotten in Duagh. He followed every match involving the team. His son told me that Tom always checked the Duagh scores every week. He put us on the map in 1955,” said Paddy.