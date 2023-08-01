Damien Dempsey and Bell X1 the headline acts as excitement builds for Revival Festival in Listowel

The Listowel vintners are pulling out all the stops once again as the brilliant annual music festival they organise looms within days. All set for action in the Square on Monday were, from left, Liam Canty, John Bosco McMahon, Seanie Broderick, Terry Dunn, Christy Walsh, Aidan O’Connor, Jerry Behan and Gordon Flannery. Photo by John Kelliher.

The Listowel economy is set for huge economic boost over the weekend of Friday August 11 and Saturday August 12 as the popular ‘Revival’ music festival gets underway again.

In its now many year run, the weekend of music from some of the best and brightest in the music world has become one of the highlights of the social calendar countywide.

That’s no different again for the 2023 outing with local publican Christy Walsh telling The Kerryman this week that excitement is building nicely as the days tick ever closer to opening night.

“There was a lot of talk over the last few weeks with the matches and now the Coldplay tickets are all got at this stage,” he laughed, adding that “all eyes are turning to Revival now. There’s great excitement about the place now.”

“It [Revival] is a big thing for the local economy in Listowel. We have nearly 60 or 70 people employed over the two days. If we get 4,000 punters there over the two days, that’s worth an awful lot of money to the town,” Christy said.

“People are staying and eating and drinking in the town, it’s potentially worth a couple of million euro to us,” he continued.

Friday August 11 will see The Academic, Lyra and Wild Youth taking to the stage while the Saturday night will see Bell X1, Damien Dempsey and Pillow Queens rounding out the two day festival.

Tickets - both day and weekend passes - are still available to buy from the Revival website at www.revivalfestival.ie or from the ticket office on William Street, next to The Shebeen Pub, Listowel.