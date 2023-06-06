Crowds enjoy sun-soaked ‘Poetry without Pints’ event in town centre

The event - which was not a part of this year’s Listowel’s Writer’s Week Festival - was organised by local man Neil Brosnan and saw crowds enjoy poetry of Sandra Behan, Mike Gallagher and more

Neil Brosnan (organiser) poet Mary Murray, John McGrath (organiser) and poet Helen Farrell pictured after the successful 'Poetry without Pints' event in Listowel at the weekend.

Poetry lovers pictured giving a round of applause to the speakers at the 'Poetry without Pints' event that was held in Listowel at the weekend.

John McGrath who was the M.C for the 'Poetry without Pints' event at the weekend.

Photo by John Kelliher.

Locals and visitors alike in Listowel had an afternoon to remember in the town centre over the weekend as the much loved ‘Poetry without Pints’ event took place with the sun adding that little bit extra to what was already guaranteed to be a wonderful event.

This year’s event, unlike in previous years, was not a part of the official Listowel Writer’s Week programme this year, and was organised separately by local men Neil Brosnan and John McGrath.

The event, as its title suggests, has poetry right as its very core and was dedicated entirely and exclusively to the beautiful written word.

There were no songs, no stories, no beer, just poets being allowed to present - in the beautiful setting in the shade of Listowel Castle - their hard-crafted poetic masterpieces to an appreciative audience of lovers of that most beautiful art of poetry.

“It went very well. We had a small bit less of an audience than we normally would but we had more performers on the day so it balanced out,” said Neil Brosnan to The Kerryman this week.

“The more venerable local poets that spoke on day would include talents such as Mike Gallagher, Noel King from Tralee, Helen Farrell, Barbara Derbyshire and I can’t forget to mention Sandra Behan who wrote just such a lovely piece (see below) in honour of the occasion,” Neil added.

BALLAD OF McGRATH’S ARMY – by Sandra Behan

In Listowel’s Castle, rebellion brews, McGrath’s Army silently arrives. Word spreads like wildfire through the Town, Poets and writers ready to astound.

In Writers’ Week’s name, they take their place, United by a shared passion. Born from dreams of Keane and MacMahon, To celebrate the power of the POEM.

With steadfast purpose, they march ahead, To honor Listowel’s literary thread. The Castle’s steps, a symbol strong, Bearing witness as they right the wrong.

On that summer day, fifty souls arise, Each with words their hearts composed. With paper-clad verses, they take the stage, A rebellion of voices, an impassioned outrage.

No longer bound by convention’s hold, They seek to create, to be bold. Straw hats adorn heads in the blazing sun, A unified front, their battle has begun.

McGrath’s Army, an army of words, Their voices like thunder, sharp as swords, Defiant souls, breaking through the norm. Leaving an indelible mark, a literary storm.

In Listowel’s rebellion, the spirit thrives, The reasons it starts, the founders’ drive. FIFTY years of success, a testament true, To the resilience of the writer’s crew.

So let the tale of McGrath’s resound, In Listowel’s history, forever renowned. A rebellion of art, of stories untold, Writers’ Week’s spirit, forever bold.