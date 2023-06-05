Countdown begins to long awaited return of county fleadh to Ballybunion

Set dancing and live trad music set to hit the right note in Ballybunion over next two weekends as Kerry County Fleadh kicks off this Friday

Oonagh Pierce, Michael Pierce, Katie Joyce, Jack O’Gorman, Ellie May O’Gorman, Saoirse Fogarty and Finan Fogarty pictured getting ready for the upcoming Kerry County Fleadh in Ballybunion. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Excitement continues to build locally in Ballybunion all this week as the return of the highly anticipated Kerry County Fleadh draws nearer.

Two bumper weekends of competitive trad music and set dancing kick off this coming Saturday June 10 as the Count Fleadh returns to the North Kerry resort for the first time since 2012; the set-dancing takes place over this coming weekend of Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11; the following weekend of Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18 music will then be dedicated to the music.

For those unfamiliar with the Fleadh and all that it entails, The upcoming Kerry County Fleadh is the annual Comhaltas Ceolteóirí Éireann competition from which musicians, singers and dancers qualify for the Munster Fleadh - which will be held in Tralee this year - en route to the coveted All-Ireland finals.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, County Fleadh PRO Marie Houlihan said that she hopes this spell of good weather decides to stick around for the fortnight.

“Excitement is building well. We have the official opening on Friday night in Kilcoolys at 7pm and then on Saturday morning at 10am, competitions start in the Tinteán theatre.”

“It’ll be the first time in over a decade that we’ve got to host it in Ballybunion and sure if we get this weather, we’ll be off to a flyer,” she said.

The two weekends will see events such as busking competitions on the streets as well as gigs in the local pubs too to ensure that the Fleadh involves the whole town.

Over a thousand competitors are expected over the two weekends, many of them travelling with parents and family members in a very welcome boost for the season in the resort.

St Joseph’s Secondary School, now state-of-the-art following extensive renovations in recent years, is the venue for the music competitions, with Ballybunion’s massive Tínteán Theatre the venue for the dancing competitions. Bands will also perform in the Tínteán.