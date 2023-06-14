Corpus Christi procession in Castleisland

Castleisland PP Fr. Mossie Brick taking the monstrance to Cahereen Heights during Saturday evening's Corpus Christi Procession with canopy bearers, from left: Donie McCarthy, Con Horan, Ned O'Callaghan and Seán Walsh. Photo by John Reidy

The Castleisland parish Corpus Christi Procession was held in perfectly dry if slightly humid conditions last evening June 10, after 6.15pm Mass.

The procession left the church grounds and turned towards Scart on exiting the gate.

It then proceeded down by Garvey’s Super-Valu and Browne’s Home, Agri and Builders’ Suppliers.

Altars decorated with statues, framed images, fresh flowers and candles dotted the route.

Fr. Brick described the procession as ‘a public declaration of our belief in the Blessed Sacrament.’

The residents of Cahereen Heights hosted the procession and Fr. Mossie Brick celebrated Benediction on the estate’s green.

There, he also included the four pillars of the parish and, changing direction with each inclusion, he blessed them all in turn with a cruciform motioning of the monstrance as he held it aloft.

There was general relief all round that the evening, which threatened to do the unthinkable, held its tears for another occasion.