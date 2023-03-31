Coláiste Íde showcases all the school has to offer at open day

As the management of Coláiste Íde seek to increase the number of pupils attending the school, an open day held last Saturday gave an opportunity for parents and prospective students to view the facilities and the wide range of educational and other activities that the school offers.

Apart from students who will attend for the full secondary curriculum, the school offers a 5th Year transition experience in which students immerse themselves in an Irish language atmosphere for a year. The experience is partly academic but broadens into varied activities that include a radio course with Raidió na Gaeltachta, a course in Chinese, a barista course, mountaineering safety and an e-scooter course.

According to príomhoide Conall Ó Cruadhlaíoch, some students who attend the 5th Year transition experience stay on at the college to complete their academic studies through Irish.

Conall said interest in the 5th Year experience has increased since Covid when people were encouraged not to travel abroad and parents and students looked to see what was available in Ireland.