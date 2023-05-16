Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae selected for European Young Elected Politician Programme

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae has been selected amongst 150 candidates from across the European Union to participate in the Young Elected Politician Programme (YEP).

The programme, which is overseen by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), has for the first time opened the doors for young local and regional representatives from EU candidate countries.

The first meeting will take place online this week and will continue for the next 12 months. This is something that excites the Kilgarvan native.

“I’m delighted to get selected for this programme as it gives me as a young politician a chance to participate with young, elected representatives from across Europe to engage with the Union's diverse views from European regions and cities in key events,” he said.

Cllr Healy-Rae added that youth participation is an integral part of the DNA of politics, and he feels strongly that the views of Ireland need to be expressed to others at EU level.

“This is especially true going into the future with the fast pace of changes that will affect the everyday living for people,” Cllr Healy- Rae stated.

The Young Elected Politicians programme (YEPs) is a network of representatives who are no older than 40 and hold a mandate at regional or local level in the EU.

To date, more than 500 young politicians have joined it since its creation in 2019. For the first time since its creation, the YEP programme will also be open to EU candidate countries.

This will pave the way for young elected politicians from Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Turkey to engage in the Union's functioning.