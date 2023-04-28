Call for donors for Listowel Blood Donation Clinic at Listowel Arms Hotel

A blood donation clinic will take place at the Listowel Arms Hotel on Tuesday May 2 and Wednesday May 3.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has put out a call this week for anyone in Listowel to come and donate blood this week at the clinic in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The clinics will run from 4:45pm to 8pm on Tuesday May 2 and Wednesday May 3 and donors both existing and new are welcome to attend.

The demand for blood from the hospitals continues to be at an all time high so organisers of this blood donation clinic are urging donors to make and keep appointments so that the hospital demand for blood can be met.

Stocks of O Negative, B Negative and A Negative are low however all blood types are needed.

Please call 1800 222 111 to book an appointment.