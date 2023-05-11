Bypass work in Kerry must not impact Listowel at peak times – ‘it drives people away’

Concern in Listowel over the impact of Bypass works ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend and the Races

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD turns the sod on the €61m Listowel Bypass project a year ago. Photo by Domnick Walsh

TRADERS in Listowel must be protected from the impact of the ongoing bypass works over the looming June Bank Holiday weekend as well as the September Races.

That is the message from a number of councillors in the town this week as the schedule of works for the ongoing €61 million project into the coming months grows clearer.

Already, Listowel has been subject to chaotic traffic scenes since the start of the year as the contractors redesigned the John B Keane Road through the northern part of the town centre.

That has abated since the start of this week as one section finally reverted to two-way traffic on completion by Wills Bros Ltd.

Councillors have expressed their satisfaction with both Wills Bros’ efficiency and willingness to communicate about the progress of the scheme.

Both Fianna Fáil Councillor Jimmy Moloney and Fine Gael Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton expressed concern with a number of looming aspects of the project however.

They fear that a final surfacing layer planned for the John B Keane Road might impact with trade if it coincides with the June Bank Holiday weekend.

It is important that work required to realign the old road with the new road on the Tralee side of the N69 would not lead to similar chaotic traffic scenes in the town later in the season.

Kerry County Council cannot legally direct Wills Bros on its management of the scheme, but a spokesperson said it would work with the company – as it has been – to try to avert or alleviate traffic pressures at important times.

Cllr Moloney asked the Council to flag ‘any banana skins’ in advance from now on.

"You mentioned the N69 works, I didn’t realise how long that would be,” he told Senior Roads Engineer Tracy Smith following an update she delivered him and his colleagues at a recent meeting.

"Say the June Bank Holiday weekend, the final layer has to be done that will take a few days. We need to time it right so it won’t be done over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

He asked Ms Smith if she could indicate an opening date for the bypass and if a visit could be facilitated for councillors on the new section of road when the new bridge over the Feale is complete.

The meeting heard, incidentally, that the bridge preparation work is progressing with ‘piling works to the north abutment and central pier complete and the secant piles on southern abutment are substantially complete.’

Ms Smith said the bypass will likely open early next year and said the Council would ‘definitely’ look to facilitate such a visit.

She explained that the N69 work on the Tralee side will involve roughly two-three weeks’ work to ‘tie in’ the old road to the new and will involve a lane-closure for the duration.

“Is there any way we could push it back until after the summer if it’s not opening until next year? Cllr Moloney asked.

"The business and residents and commuters have been patient enough but if it’s something that could be put off until after the races then we should.”

Ms Smith replied: “I think that might be a bit late, we will need to do it sometime over the summer season, but we will obviously do our best to avoid the known events coming up.”

Cllr Thornton asked her if the main works in the town centre – Wills Bros have progressed to the section between Ballygologue Cross and the Tim Kennelly roundabout now – would be complete by the end of June. Ms Smith said they likely would

“Obviously we’re getting into the season at this stage. I know they’re working as fast as they can and I’m aware we can’t tell the contractor what to do, but we need to try to get out of town and give the town its season to do business. We’ve a greenway in town now as well, we need to give time to allow it all to breathe and let traffic in and out,” Cllr Thornton said.

She agreed with the need to carefully manage the lane closures on the Finuge side: “I would agree with the two to three weeks on the Finuge side. Closures there during a busy time of the season might be a turn off for businesses again. Can that...be delayed until after the Races?”

"We’re just getting the traffic out of the town, I wouldn’t like to see two to three weeks of that in a busy season. It just drives people away from the town...word gets out and people don’t go in. Aside from that I do want to acknowledge the speed at which they [Wills Bros] are going and the work that’s being done.”

Ms Smith reiterated her doubts about postponing the N69 work until the autumn. “I do take your point about trying to avoid known events, but I don’t think we’ll be able to wait until after Race week in August. But we’ll try to minimise where we can.”