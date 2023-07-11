Bus causes traffic chaos and delays as it blocks West Kerry’s Conor Pass

A bus driver caused traffic chaos and huge delays on Monday when it blocked the notorious Conor Pass in West Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A bus driver caused traffic chaos and huge delays on Monday when it blocked the notorious Conor Pass in West Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A bus driver had a day to forget on Monday afternoon when his attempt at driving the notorious Conor Pass in West Kerry ended up blocking the route for traffic coming from Dingle, caused huge delays and chaos for motorists who were left stuck for over half an hour.

The driver was eventually forced to reverse back down the road to Pedlar’s Lake where he was able to pull in, turn around and make his way to Dingle via Annascaul instead.

The route which, despite offering stunning views, has a slightly daunting reputation as one being of the steepest and narrowest roads in the entire country and is certainly not intended for larger vehicles such as buses or trucks.

Last August saw similar scenes of chaos on the Pass when a truck driver, who followed the directions of his GPS rather than the 'turn back now' signs on the roadside, brought traffic to a halt on the route for two hours on the August bank holiday Monday.