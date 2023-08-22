Blood donation clinics to take place in two North Kerry locations this week

Blood donation clinics will take place in Listowel and Ballybunion next week.

A blood donation clinic will take place in the Listowel Arms Hotel next week and as many people as possible are being encouraged to attend.

The clinics will take place on Monday August 28 and Tuesday August 29 from 4:50pm until 8:10pm both evenings with new donors invited to attend.

“As you may be aware we are currently challenged to maintain our blood supplies to a level we would like. The demand from hospitals continues to rise. Current hospital blood requirement are nearly 6 percent higher than requirements this time last year.

“In addition, this time of year, due to the holiday season poses a particular challenge to donation clinic attendance. We urge our regular Donors to attend and new Donors are always welcome,” said a spokesperson for the Irish Blood Transfusion Service this week.

Those looking to attend can call 1800 222 111 for an appointment.

Further north in Kerry, a donation clinic will also take place at the Ballybunion Community Centre this coming Thursday August 24 from 4:50pm to 8:10pm.