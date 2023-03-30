Bell X1 and Lyra among acts announced for Listowel ‘Revival' Festival this August

Pillow Queens will perform on Saturday August 12 as part of the second day of the annual 'Revival' music festival in Listowel.

It’s a highlight of the social calendar each and every year in North Kerry and this year should prove no different once again with amazing acts lined up to play the annual ‘Revival’ music festival in Listowel which will place on Friday August 11 and Saturday August 12.

The line-up for this year’s event was announced on the festival’s Facebook page this morning and it’s a doozy.

The Friday night line up will see The Academic, Lyra and Wild Youth taking to the stage for the festival’s opening night while Bell X1, Damien Dempsey and Pillow Queens will round out the weekend with performances on the Saturday night.

Online tickets – a day ticket will cost €50 and a weekend pass €95 – are now on sale over at the Revival website here.