Ballyheigue enjoys record crowds at annual summer fest

Move over Top Gun, Ballyheigue Beach was the home of beach volleyball at the weekend as the Ballyheigue Summer Festival went down a treat.

Seamie Foran was crowned the Tadhg of Ballyheigue at the Summer Festival over the weekend.

What a weekend it was in Ballyheigue as the popular annual Summer Festival took place with record crowds attending the more than 50 events that took place over the few days.

The festival is always one of the most highly anticipated weeks on the local calendar and the 2023 outing, as expected, did not disappoint.

As ever, there was a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy with a particular focus on outdoor activities and games that included all age groups. These ranged from the annual tug of war competition on the green which, was won by the White Sands, to the All Ireland Rock Paper Scissors Championship.

There were also events such as the sandcastle competitions – which saw some incredible creations including one team who created a hippopotamus out of sand – egg tossing, beach volleyball and a number of new events including the Eliminator.

The weekend saw an action packed Saturday and Sunday with events such as yoga on the green, wildflower walks, a car treasure hunt, a dog show and the King of the Beach competition. All ages of kids were entertained by puppet show, drum workshop and novelty games.

The festival culminated with Seamie Foran being crowned the Tadhg of Ballyheigue after a series of competitive events which included Wheelbarrow racing, hot dog eating and the human drag race.