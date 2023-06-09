Ballybunion Rescue take ownership of new launching vehicle...but still need public’s support

The Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue Service has launched an online fundraising page to help to cover the costs of a new launching vehicle which they recently purchased second hand from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue Service this past week launched an online fundraising page with the hopes of raising €40,000 which would go towards covering the cost of the group’s newly acquired new launching vehicle, which they bought second-hand from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The new vehicle, the T96, is a Talus MB-H which is a purpose designed and built vehicle for launching rescue craft into the sea. Built by Clayton Engineering Limited exclusively for the RNLI, it has a V8 Caterpillar engine and will provide the rescue service with the necessary power and depth to launch their rescue boats.

The Talus, a machine designed and built for the RNLI to work from beaches to do exactly what the Ballybunion group do, will enter service this weekend which means that the rescue service will now be standing down their long serving Morooka track machine which had served them extremely well over the last 18 years.

A state of the art launching vehicle such as the Talus though comes at the hefty price of £30,000 for the rescue service which means a substantial loan of €40,000 for the group as a result of the immediate need to invest in this, as well as the D class boat that they purchased last month. This also isn’t including additional costs that go with both purchases. These repayments, the group said, increase their annual running costs – which stand at approximately €35k to €40k – greatly.

Now, more than ever, the group say that they need the public’s help and support, hence the online fundraising page which they are hoping people will be able to give any small amount of money to.

To donate to the fundraiser, head to the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/getting-the-talus-operational?member=27397513&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

An open day is hoped to happen very soon where the public will be able see all of what the group have, equipment wise, up close.

Follow the group on their Facebook page here for any and all updates: https://www.facebook.com/BallybunionRescue