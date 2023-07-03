Ballybunion Arts Festival returns again this July for its third annual outing

Pictured at the launch of last year's Ballybunion Arts Festival were Cathy Healy, Katie Bridget O’Brien, Aisling Relihan, Peter O’Donoaghue, Darren Roche and Eun-Gyeon. This year's event will take place from July 21 to 23. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

All roads lead to Ballybunion later this month on the weekend of July 21 to 23 when the beautiful North Kerry tourist destination hosts what will be the third annual outing of the popular Ballybunion Arts Festival, which can boast the title of being one of the very few bilingual Arts festival out there.

Visitors to the town over the few days will certainly not be short of entertainment with acts such as Julie Jay, Áine Gallagher, Aedín Ní Thiarnagh, and Instagram hit, Irish with Molly, just a few of the great entertainers and presenters who will be on hand to make it a weekend to remember.

On the agenda over the few days will be entertainment, talks, art, theatre, workshops and comedy with the added twist this year of those in the town being encouraged to use even a Cúpla Focal whilst iterating at the festival or with local businesses.

The festival’s artistic director and organiser Katie O’Brien says the festival is focusing more on the Irish language, these events being a big draw from all over the country last year.

"We were pleasantly surprised by the turn out last year for the Irish speaking / bi-lingual events. We have chosen the theme, Tonn Na Gaeilge / The Irish Wave to endorse and encourage more Irish speaking events for BAF 2023. We will also have practical workshops for artists and more outdoors events for those interested in the local nature, ecology, ancient history and traditional Irish culture often forgotten about in beautiful Ballybunion,” she said.

"North Kerry has a dense population of multi-disciplinary arts from writing, tourism and film. But these are usually celebrated in silos in Kerry - never as a collective. Coming together for different communities is at the heart of the BAF mission. The Ballybunion Arts Festival brings all disciplines together through events that allow us to soak up the arts but also nourish and inspire creativity in artists in the iconic backdrop of this coastal town,” she continued.

As well as performances, exhibitions and talks, the programme features events to help artists and festival goers to unwind with beach yoga, sea swimming, nature talks and a whopping great 70-drum percussion circle on the beach. This year, organisers have also included a small art trail across three spaces which also include Ukrainian artists currently living in Ballybunion.

“Festivals can be full-on, so time outdoors is ideal – especially in beautiful Ballybunion. When you feel topped up and rested it’s easier to feel connected and inspired,” said Katie. adding “we started this festival in April 2020, as we wanted to support artists who were out of work because of the pandemic. It has now grown into a weekend to showcase artists while giving audiences enjoyment of arts events after the lockdowns.”

Head to https://www.ballybunionartsfestival.ie/ for more information on what will be happening over the weekend.