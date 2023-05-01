Baile Mhúirne is Gaeltacht Mecca for RTÉ golden jubilee concert
LÚCHÁIR is the Irish word for joy and it was the name of the first musical arrangement to be played at Oíche San Abbey, a truly joyous concert to celebrate fifty years of broadcasting by RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta in the Abbey Hotel in Baile Mhúirne on Friday last.
The group Baois featuring award winning local young musicians got proceedings off start to an appropriately high tempo for an evening of music and song.
The landmark event which brought Irish speakers from all of Munster’s Gaeltachtaí together at the approximate central point between the Kerry and Waterford Gaeltachtaí, Baile Mhúirne i Múscraí.
Introduced by RTÉ RnaG Nuacht an Deiscirt’s clár reachtaire, Sláine Ní Chathaláin, a noted sean nós singer her self, the concert was being broadcast in the slot normally occupied by Peadar Ó Riada, the composer and presenter/producer of Cuireadh Chun Ceoil.
It was a ‘who’s who’ of Gaeltacht stars from throughout Munster who took part in the celebration - the legendary Jackie Daly and Matt Cranitch, accompanied by Rockchapel’s musical sisters, Caoimhe and Eimhear Flannery as well as Muintir Bheaglaoich from Baile na bPoc.
The rousing tunes played by Méabh and Eoin Ó Beaglaoich, the children of Seamus Ó Beaglaioch whose untimely death occurred in January, recalled the spirit of their father who played frequently on RnaG shows such as An Saol Ó Dheas over the years.
In an evening of top class music and song, there were far too many highlights, an indication of the depth and wealth of the well from which the Munster branch of RTÉ RnaG draws to contribute to the station’s schedule.
There were three choirs on stage during the evening’s entertainment - Cór Ban Chúil Aodha, who sang Peadar Ó Riada’s musical composition ‘Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire, Cór Chúil Aodha, both under Peadar’s direction, and Cór Fear na Déise, from the Waterford Gaeltacht.
For one of the highlights of the evening, a preview excerpt of Tuairín Dubh, a newly composed musical to be staged in full in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh next week, a cast of thousands it seemed gathered on the stage to sing one of the numbers from that show. The show itself is selling out fast - and even faster after their performance on Friday.
The large attendance were delighted with the musical feast which celebrated what has become a vital part of Gaeltacht life since it first began broadcasting more than 50 years ago.
May we all live to see its 100th anniversary celebration!