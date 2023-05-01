Baile Mhúirne is Gaeltacht Mecca for RTÉ golden jubilee concert

Breandán Mac Gearailt, Former Councillor with Kerry County Council, and his wife Aoileann, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, at Oíche san Abbey.

Pa Daly TD and Elaine Nic Eoin (RTÉ RnaG) at the Oíche san Abbey event to mark 50 years of RTÉ RnaG

Aoife and Deirdre Granville from An Daingean performed during Oíche san Abbey on Friday last.

Cian Ó Lorcáin and Siobhán Ní Mhurchú, Cuas, at the Oíche san Abbey event in Baile Mhúirne to mark 50 years of RTÉ Ráidío na Gaeltachta in Cúige Mumhan. Photos by Gerard McCarthy

Enjoying some refreshments before performing at Oíche san Abbey to mark 50 years of RTÉ RnaG broadcasting were Matt Cranitch, Rathduff, Colm Murphy, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich and Eimhear Flannery, Rockchapel

Méabh and Eoin Ó Beaglaoich played some rousing tunes at the Oíche San Abbey event in Baile Mhúirne on Friday

Seamus Ó Laoire and his wife Cáit from Cluain Droichead at the Oíche san Abbey event in Baile Mhúirne on Friday.

Pupils from Scoil Chúil Aodha/Barr D’Ínse sang a spirited rendition of the old Múscraí classic, Táimse agus Máire, at the Oíche San Abbey event. They under the expert direction of Macroom sean nós singer, Seosamh Ó Críodáin.

Órlaith Ní Loingsigh, Baile Mhúirne, and Liadh Ní Dhuinnín, Cúil Aodha, were at the Oíche san Abbey concert for RTÉ RnaG’s 50th

Siobhán Ní Mhuimhneachain and dad Seán at the Oíche san Abbey event in Baile Mhúirne to mark 50 years of RTÉ RnaG broadcasting.

Seán agus Nóirín Ó Liatháin along with Lilly agus Mairéad Uí Liatháin from Baile Mhic Íre at the RTÉ RnaG 50th anniversary celebration in the Abbey Hotel on Friday.

Gearóid Mac Donncha, Ceannaire of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, with Seán Kelly MEP and Mícheál Ó Críodáin, owner of the Abbey Hotel, at the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta celebratory concert in the Abbey Hotel, Baile Mhuirne, Cork, as part of the station's fifty year celebrations.

Eibhlís Uí Bhriain and Máire Ní Laoire, Cork, at the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta celebratory concert in the Abbey Hotel, Baile Mhuirne, Cork, as part of the station's fifty year celebrations.

Sisters Áine Uí Thuama and Amy Ní Thuama, pictured with their daughters Aoibhinn and Bláithín, Baile Mhuirne and Cúil Aodha, at the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta celebratory concert in the Abbey Hotel, Baile Mhuirne, Cork, as part of the station's fifty year celebrations.

A scene from the Tuairín Dubh musical on stage at the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta celebratory concert in the Abbey Hotel, Baile Mhuirne, Cork, as part of the station's fifty year celebrations.

The RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta team at Oíche San Abbey to mark the station's fiftieth anniversary since it began broadcasting in 1972. The celebration came at the end of a year's events marking the founding of the station. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Jackie Daly and Eimhear Flannery on stage at Oíche San Abbey to mark 50 years of broadcasting by RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

LÚCHÁIR is the Irish word for joy and it was the name of the first musical arrangement to be played at Oíche San Abbey, a truly joyous concert to celebrate fifty years of broadcasting by RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta in the Abbey Hotel in Baile Mhúirne on Friday last.

The group Baois featuring award winning local young musicians got proceedings off start to an appropriately high tempo for an evening of music and song.

The landmark event which brought Irish speakers from all of Munster’s Gaeltachtaí together at the approximate central point between the Kerry and Waterford Gaeltachtaí, Baile Mhúirne i Múscraí.

Introduced by RTÉ RnaG Nuacht an Deiscirt’s clár reachtaire, Sláine Ní Chathaláin, a noted sean nós singer her self, the concert was being broadcast in the slot normally occupied by Peadar Ó Riada, the composer and presenter/producer of Cuireadh Chun Ceoil.

It was a ‘who’s who’ of Gaeltacht stars from throughout Munster who took part in the celebration - the legendary Jackie Daly and Matt Cranitch, accompanied by Rockchapel’s musical sisters, Caoimhe and Eimhear Flannery as well as Muintir Bheaglaoich from Baile na bPoc.

The rousing tunes played by Méabh and Eoin Ó Beaglaoich, the children of Seamus Ó Beaglaioch whose untimely death occurred in January, recalled the spirit of their father who played frequently on RnaG shows such as An Saol Ó Dheas over the years.

In an evening of top class music and song, there were far too many highlights, an indication of the depth and wealth of the well from which the Munster branch of RTÉ RnaG draws to contribute to the station’s schedule.

There were three choirs on stage during the evening’s entertainment - Cór Ban Chúil Aodha, who sang Peadar Ó Riada’s musical composition ‘Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire, Cór Chúil Aodha, both under Peadar’s direction, and Cór Fear na Déise, from the Waterford Gaeltacht.

For one of the highlights of the evening, a preview excerpt of Tuairín Dubh, a newly composed musical to be staged in full in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh next week, a cast of thousands it seemed gathered on the stage to sing one of the numbers from that show. The show itself is selling out fast - and even faster after their performance on Friday.

The large attendance were delighted with the musical feast which celebrated what has become a vital part of Gaeltacht life since it first began broadcasting more than 50 years ago.

May we all live to see its 100th anniversary celebration!