Annual Dingle Way Challenge to take place early next month

Members of St Pat's GAA club in Blennerville pictured launching the upcoming Dingle Way Challenge which will take place on June 4.

Excitement is building locally here in Blennerville and further afield as St Pats GAA club in the village this past week officially launched the annual Dingle Way Challenge which this year takes place on June 4.

It’s an event that every year attracts huge interest in this event and this year will hopefuly be no different with organisers expecting a lot of walkers to come and take part with organisers hoping to use the the money raised from the day to improve the club’s club facilities.

The route for the 2023 outing will see participants take in the beautiful scenery that is the entirety of West Kerry as the route takes in Sauce Creek to Brandon Point where walkers will enjoy the incredible views of Tralee Bay, Loop Head, The Seven Hogs, the Maharees Islands and Fermoyle Beach.

Each participant will receive a medal on completion of the event and there are a number of different options to choose from the day with both the causal walker and the enthusiast hiker being catered for; the ‘Ultra Route’ takes in Brandon Creek to Fitzgerald's Bar in Camp for a total distance of 48km while the less strenuous ‘Regular Route’ is from Brandon Point to Fitzgerald's Bar in Camp for a total of 32km.

There were will be music, BBQ and great atmosphere in Blennerville after the event.

For more information on the different routes, you can check out the St Pats GAA website.

You can register for this event here. This event promises to be a great day out so make sure you don’t miss out.