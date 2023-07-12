Anger at delay in Popes Cross safety works – ‘My job is to try and ensure another accident doesn’t happen there’

Tardy response to improving dangerous Kerry crossroad criticised.

Standing at the crossroads. Cllr Mike Kennelly at Popes Cross on the N69. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Fine Gael Councillor Mike Kennelly is angry over delays in carrying out safety works at the accident-prone Popes Cross on the N69 Tralee-Listowel Road.

The issue re-emerged following confirmation by Kerry County Council (KCC) that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is currently carrying out retrofit fencing works between Leith and Kilflynn – work that does not include safety alterations to Popes Cross.

The cross has a dangerous turnoff to Abbeydorney Village (L10559) and exits at one of the busiest stretches of the N69.

Several traffic accidents have occurred at Popes Cross in recent years, including the tragic death of Canadian medical student Nelia Scheeres when her car collided with a truck in August 2021.

TII’s project involves removing 4km of timber post and rail fencing to be replaced by new posts and tensioned mesh. The fencing is part of a programme to improve the safety of ‘roadside fencing’ on national networks.

But Cllr Kennelly is demanding that Popes Cross be included as part of the ongoing TII works, something he has repeatedly campaigned for at council level.

“It is outrageous that I still cannot get confirmation when safety works are to start at Popes Cross,” he said.

“It’s bad enough to think that it’s taken until someone died for it to get attention. But to think they are now going to spend weeks putting down fencing and not do the safety works at the cross is just crazy,” Cllr Kennelly said.

“As this is my municipal district area, my job is to try and ensure that another accident doesn’t happen at this spot, It’s very frustrating. I’m not making a political football out of this. I wanted this done way before now. I’m not happy and upset at the delays,” he added.

In response to Cllr Kennelly’s request for further information on Tuesday, KCC said funding has been allocated through TII’s HD28 programme for road surfacing works at a short section of the N69 National Secondary Road at Leith East.

This will include an area at Popes Cross junction to the Local Tertiary Road L10559.

Works at the L10559 also form part of the ‘2024 Restoration Improvement Programme’, as adopted by the elected members of KCC.