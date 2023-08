Woman who bought €1 million-winning lotto ticket in Kerry comes forward

Martin Manley, Kerry Area Rep for The National Lottery, cracks open the champagne as Store owner Derry Murphy along with staff members Dermot Hartigan, Store Manager, Martina O'Sullivan, Mary Jones, Emer Doyle, Catriona Lynch, Cliona O'Sullivan, Adrian Cahalane, Mindaugas Jonaitis, Stuart Crisp and Sean O'Sullivan celebrate at Murphy's Supervalu Kenmare on Friday after it was announced it sold a €1 million Lotto Plus ticket in Wednesday's National Lottery Draw. Photo by Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography. Martin Manley, Kerry Area Rep The National Lottery, right, with Store owner Derry Murphy and staff member Martina O'Sullivan celebrate at Murphy's Supervalu Kenmare on Friday after it was announced it sold a €1 million Lotto Plus ticket in Wednesday's National Lottery Draw. Photo by Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography. Martin Manley, Kerry Area Rep The National Lottery, right, with Store owner Derry Murphy and staff member Martina O'Sullivan celebrate at Murphy's Supervalu Kenmare on Friday after it was announced it sold a €1 million Lotto Plus ticket in Wednesday's National Lottery Draw. Photo by Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography. Kenmare. Photo by Tatyana McGough. Kenmare. Photo by Tatyana McGough. Martin Manley, Kerry Area Rep for The National Lottery, cracks open the champagne as Store owner Derry Murphy along with staff members Dermot Hartigan, Store Manager, Martina O'Sullivan, Mary Jones, Emer Doyle, Catriona Lynch, Cliona O'Sullivan, Adrian Cahalane, Mindaugas Jonaitis, Stuart Crisp and Sean O'Sullivan celebrate at Murphy's Supervalu Kenmare on Friday after it was announced it sold a €1 million Lotto Plus ticket in Wednesday's National Lottery Draw. Photo by Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography. Martin Manley, Kerry Area Rep for The National Lottery, cracks open the champagne as Store owner Derry Murphy along with staff members Dermot Hartigan, Store Manager, Martina O'Sullivan, Mary Jones, Emer Doyle, Catriona Lynch, Cliona O'Sullivan, Adrian Cahalane, Mindaugas Jonaitis, Stuart Crisp and Sean O'Sullivan celebrate at Murphy's Supervalu Kenmare on Friday after it was announced it sold a €1 million Lotto Plus ticket in Wednesday's National Lottery Draw. Photo by Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography.

The National Lottery has confirmed that last Wednesday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw winner, who purchased her ticket in a Kenmare store, has come forward to claim the €1million prize.

The winner, a European tourist, has remained anonymous but is said to be shocked at the win. She is due to return home next month €1million richer after purchasing a ticket at SuperValu on Railway Road, Kenmare.

“I just read the numbers over and over again,” she said after coming forward to claim the prize. “I thought this is impossible, there must be a mistake! But when I called up the National Lottery, they confirmed it's all true and that I am now a millionaire. It’s a dream come true.

“I’ve no immediate plans yet for the money, but I do hope to purchase a house in the future. For the moment, I just want to keep life as normal as possible.”